Rearrange the ‘timeline’ of your Twitter account to read only what interests you

It is very good that social networks and the rest of the apps we use daily see what we do to offer us “the best user experience”, but There comes a time when we almost prefer to be the ones to make mistakes. And that is why concepts such as “what interests you” are so vague that it is almost better to stay with the simplest, which is the order of arrival, from “most recent to least” and things like that.

It is certain that along the way we could miss very interesting Twitter posts but, otherwise, if we leave the social network to decide for us, we may find ourselves with incongruities such as reading dozens of reactions to a message without knowing exactly why they respond this way. So let’s change it so we don’t go crazy looking for that post that we saw a couple of days ago and that no longer appears anywhere.

Goodbye to the Twitter algorithm

By default, the Jack Dorsey application activates a timeline that is supposedly adapted to our tastes and to everything that we usually read regularly. In reality there are times when we do not understand what order follows to show us the messages so we have the urgent need to change it for the chronological criterion of a lifetime. The latest above and, from there, everything else.

Change the organization of your Twitter ‘timeline’.

To change these settings you simply have to go to your timeline, clicking on the home icon at the bottom left. Above all you will see your avatar of the account and the right, some stars. We play on them and two main options will appear: the first one is “Switch to the most recent Tweets” and the other one just below that is “View content preferences”.

If you don’t want to mess around anymore, Clicking on the first one will be enough to see things in the order in which they have been published but if you prefer to spend a few minutes in those preferences, you can do it even if it is just out of curiosity. There you can see the languages ​​of the messages that will appear (you can add English if you are interested), silence or block accounts, in addition to prioritizing messages that have been published from locations close to ours. With all that, we can create a much more interesting timeline and, above all, easy to know what criteria it meets, far from that enigma that supposes that an artificial intelligence is the one that decides for us what, when and why we read what we read. Or not?