Rebuilt the history of the Universe thanks to 13,799 domino pieces, the incredible video

By Brian Adam
Reconstructing the entire history of our Universe is not easy for experts and several details remain relatively unknown. However, there are those who have managed to “summarize” the life of our cosmos using 13,799 pieces of the dominoes, setting up a row with an incredible length of 300 meters.

The (crazy) author of the enterprise is the science popularizer Kurtis Baute. Nothing has been left to chance and from the Big Band to today, each domino piece represents 1 million years. The most incredible thing of all is perhaps the fact that the author of the enterprise has stacked every piece, organized everything, filmed everything and narrated the events completely by himself.

Furthermore, every single piece that we will see in the video (which you will find attached to this news) was made by hand, as explained in this other backstage video. It all started with a gigantic explosion that occurred about 13.7 billion years ago: the Big Bang, the birth of the Universe, or rather, the beginning of its expansion.

What happened next is still the result of speculation on the part of scientists. The first stage is called It was from Planck, which lasted the shortest measurable time interval (Planck time), and none of our physical theories can explain what occurred during this period. According to different theories, the four fundamental forces – electromagnetic, weak nuclear, strong nuclear and gravity – had the same intensity and were perhaps unified into a single fundamental force.

We do not yet know how our Universe was born, but we certainly know much more about its “death”.

