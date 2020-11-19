Latest news

Recalling the story of Father Griffith online tonight

By Brian Adam
Recalling the story of Father Griffith online tonight
Recalling The Story Of Father Griffith Online Tonight

Historian Cormac Ó Comhraí will be giving an online lecture tonight about the well-known Irish language priest, republican and activist, Father Ó Gríofa, who was murdered on this occasion one hundred years ago

Recalling the story of Father Griffith online tonight

Historian Cormac Ó Comhraí will be giving a lecture online tonight about the well-known Irish language priest, republican and activist, Father Micheál Ó Gríofa, who was murdered on this occasion one hundred years ago.

The lecture will be streamed from Bearna na Gaillimhe, an area with which Father Griffith was deeply involved, as part of the commemoration of the centenary of his death.

On November 14, 1920, Father Michael Griffith was murdered and although there are still questions about the incident, it is believed that the Blacks were to blame for his death.

Micheál Ó Gríofa was a Parish Priest in Rahoon, a Gaeltacht parish which stretched through Bearna to Na Forbacha, at the time he was killed.

He was very active in the promotion of the Irish language in the area and was a member of the local branch of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Ó Gríofa learned Irish as a subject priests in Maynooth and he spoke excellent Irish according to an account written in the magazine Courage, December 1920, and mentioned on the biographical site ainm.ie.

“He did not neglect the Irish language there because he looked for an old man who spoke Irish and he had many conversations with him. It came to that Galway in 1918 and I well remember the joy he felt when he discovered that there would be a serious Gaeltacht under his leadership. He came to visit us here last year and his Irish had improved so much that an old man he was talking to would not believe me that he did not speak Irish from the cradle. ”

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Cormac Ó Comhraí said that it was a “great honor” for him to be able to recall the story of Father Griffith.

“It is wonderful to have been given and given this opportunity to add to his memory in the parish where he worked.

“He was an interesting, kind man who was highly regarded locally but he was also a well-known republican,” said the historian.

The lecture will provide an insight into what was happening in Galway at the time of the murder of the priest and the events of the IRA in Galway at the time. The killing of the priest and his funeral will be described.

Ó Comhraí described Griffith’s murder as “one of the great events of the War of Independence”.

“His death was significant because of the infamy he inflicted on the Crown Forces and the British Government.”

“His death was questioned in the British parliament. The story of his death was on the front page of the New York Times as well as being a big news story in this country. He was one of three priests killed during the War of Independence and was the first of the three killed. ”

Ó Comhraí said that there were “living memories” and “popular stories” about Father Ó Gríofa growing up in Na Forbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

“I grew up in Forbacha in a family that was Irish and political. My mother was brought up in Galway city and I heard the folklore of Father Griffith. I don’t remember ever having an eccentric understanding of the situation, ”historian Cormac Ó Comhraí told Tuairisc.ie.

The lecture will start at 7.30pm tonight Thursday and can be viewed on the link seo.

