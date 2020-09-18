Recognized Gael refused to participate in a program about the Irish language due to subtitling policy

Tomás Ó Monacháin says that he would be happy to take part in a new program about the history of the Irish language in Belfast if Irish subtitles were added to the English speeches.

One of Belfast ‘s great Gaels refused to take part in a bilingual television program as it was not intended to add Irish subtitles to the English speech on the program.

Tomás Ó Monacháin, Ie informed the makers of the program about the history of the Irish language in Belfast, that he would be willing to take part if Irish subtitles were added to the English speech pieces.

Reported on TG4 News last night, Ó Monacháin expressed his dissatisfaction with the production company about the policy of programming on TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland to add English subtitles to Irish and not to subtitles in English.

The program is a co – production between BBC Northern Ireland and TG4, funded by the Irish Language Broadcast Fund in the North, which looks at the history of the Irish language in Belfast over the past 50 years.

Tomás Ó Monacháin is a well – known Irishman from Belfast who has lived in Gaoth Dobhair for a long time. He has been involved in many language rights campaigns throughout his life and has challenged the state in the Supreme Court in an attempt to secure some of those rights.

The company informed Tomás Ó Monacháin that they adhere to the usual practice regarding subtitles on bilingual programs, namely that subtitles are placed on Irish language pieces only.

TG4 and the BBC have confirmed that this is their policy.

A spokesman for BBC Northern Ireland said:

“While we were disappointed that none of the people invited to take part in the new production were willing to do so, we respect that decision.

“In the case of Irish language content aimed at the general audience, we will not add subtitles to English speakers.”

A spokesperson from TG4 said:

“Subtitles are an accessible service for the non-Irish speaking audience and for the hearing impaired community so that as many viewers as possible can access the Irish language and TG4 programs.”