Record spending on the App Store in pandemic, iOS records the …

By Brian Adam
According to recent Sensor Tower review, in 2020 a record spending was recorded in the iOS App Store. This record exceeds that of Android. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, users found it necessary to seek entertainment at home. More time has been spent using apps, which is reflected in an estimated 407 million dollars just this Christmas season. This figure is 34% more than in 2019.

2020 has been a record year for global spending on apps for both iOS and Android

According to statements based on Sensor Tower analysis, 2020 has been a record year for app revenue. It surpassed $ 100 billion in a single year for the first time in November and the trend quadrupled at Christmas to a scandalous $ 407 million. Most of what was bought by users at Christmas was in games that rose 27%, from 232.4 million in 2019 to 295.6 million dollars in 2020.

The Entertainment category was the second best category, reaching $ 19.3 million in the App Store alone. In Android it generated the not inconsiderable amount of 4.3 million dollars. The top-winning app in terms of consumer spending was TikTok, generating $ 4.7 million worldwide at Christmas.

iOS is not only the most used mobile system in the world, its App Store is the one that generated the most revenue in 2020

Apple’s App Store was the one that earned the most revenue in 2020. 278.6 million dollars against the 129 million dollars in Android and its Google Play Store. Between the two they grew by 35.2% and 33% year-on-year although, due to the number of users that exist between platforms, the differences in the monetary figures can be distinguished.

