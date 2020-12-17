Recover Deleted Images, an app to recover those photos that you deleted by accident

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We have all gone through the situation of having accidentally deleted some photos from our smartphones. It is a very unpleasant moment, however, all is not lost because there are dozens of solutions. We have programs available to retrieve them from the PC and directly from the smartphone. In that sense, we will present you one to recover photos on Android without occupying anything else.

Its name is Recover Deleted Images and under a very simple process, it will bring back the photos that you have deleted from your Android.

So you can recover your photos, easy and fast

Recovering deleted photos is a more everyday procedure than we can believe, because almost everyone has gone through this. This has led to many solutions being developed to achieve it and also, they have evolved to the point of making it easier and easier. So, our role in this activity is reduced to activating the process and then selecting which images we want to bring back.

It should also be noted that we are talking about an application that you can use for free, following the link at the end of this article.

When we run Recover Deleted Images we find an extremely simple application. Its interface is friendly and minimalist, so we will receive 3 options, although we are only interested in one “Scan Images”. This will activate the process of reading the memory of your Android and after a few seconds the app will show the images that you can recover. Review the results and select the ones you want to bring back and you will immediately see them in your gallery.

Recover Deleted Images is an application that is worth using to recover photos, considering that we will not need to have a PC at hand, or a USB cable. The whole process is carried out from the smartphone and only a few minutes.

To prove it, follow this link.

.