Red or orange? So you can choose between the two voices that the Google assistant has

If we all close our eyes, we can surely hear the voice of the Google assistant that we have at home. It is a feminine tone that answers every question we ask or request we want to complete. And so, one device after another wherever we look: the Nest Hub, the Google Home Mini, the large Google Home, the mobile application on iOS or Android, etc. Due to the policies that many technology companies are following not to accentuate the gender bias of their services, in the area of ​​respect for equality policies that are followed in many countries, some saw the need to include alternatives to leave in the hands of users what kind of voice to hear. If that of a man or a woman. And that’s the case with the Google Assistant. Red or orange, which one do you prefer? The fact is that those of Mountain View, last October, introduced an important change in the available voices of the assistant, allowing that we can finally choose between that of a man or a woman, although those of Mountain View have chosen not define them as such, for the sake of not labeling anyone and that each one puts the name that best suits their convictions and beliefs. The result of this policy is that we will have to opt for the red voice or the orange voice. To change that tone of the assistant, it does not matter if it is on an iOS or Android device, we will only have to go to the Google Home application and touch the icon of our avatar, in the upper right part of the screen. A pop-up window will appear with more information and there we look for the option “Voice of the assistant”. Now we will go to a new screen which is where we can choose one voice or another. By default the red voice will appear selected, which is the same as always, the one that you have been listening to in recent years and that we could identify as a woman. While the novelty is in the orange, which is what can be identified as the voice of a man (although Google does not want to specify it like that). By tapping on each of them you can get a sample of what it is like to hear the assistant with the new tone or if, on the contrary, you prefer to leave things as they are. Once you have chosen the one you want, you simply have to click on return to the previous menu and that’s it.