Reddit Acquires Dubsmash To Increase Its Share In The Short Video World

Reddit has announced the dubsmash purchase, a video platform similar to TikTok. Following this acquisition, the social network hopes to further encourage the creativity of its users.

Dubsmash will continue to work independently, that is, through its mobile application for iOS and Android. Instead Reddit will use Dubsmash to expand its catalog of functions.

“Reddit is the place where passionate communities come together for authentic exchanges on the topics that matter to them. Video is increasingly critical to the way people want to connect, and as we continue to grow our community, we are committed to providing the best possible tools that users need to find, create, and interact with each other through the video, ”reads the Reddit blog.

Reddit hopes to reach more users

Reddit launched its own video feature in 2017. Since then, it has seen great “organic growth and adoption of video” by its users. However, it has not been as successful as other platforms.

That is why he hopes to use Dubsmash tools to accelerate the adoption process and his community to create more interactive content. Thus, Reddit is committed to a more creative video broadcast. Which translates into a way to call more people to be part of your social network.

For now, the financial terms of the acquisition are unknown. However, Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, said that “both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep respect for the way communities come together.”

Although it is true that Dubsmash is direct competition of TikTok, it does not have the millions of users, much less the number of views that the videos of the Asian company have. This is where Reddit and its platform of more than 50 million daily active users come in.

Will Reddit be able to match or surpass TikTok? Time will give us the answer.

.