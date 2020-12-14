Tech News

Reddit Acquires Dubsmash To Increase Its Share In The Short Video World

By Brian Adam
0
0
Reddit 1.png
Reddit 1.png

Must Read

Tech News

Reddit Acquires Dubsmash To Increase Its Share In The Short Video World

Brian Adam - 0
Reddit has announced the dubsmash purchase, a video platform similar to TikTok. Following this acquisition, the social network hopes to further...
Read more
Car Tech

Giant DailyTour E + 2: the electric city bike that you can buy as

Brian Adam - 0
As we have commented on other occasions, already considering electric and sustainable mobility, a good number of companies have appeared in recent years...
Read more
Tech News

Why did Google services go down?

Brian Adam - 0
Recently there was a massive glitch in Google services. From the search engine, through YouTube to the services that we use...
Read more
Android

Google explains how its ‘Portrait Light’ works, the artificial intelligence lighting of the Pixel

Brian Adam - 0
Google is, above all, a software development company, especially when it comes to its products based on machine learning or, as it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Reddit has announced the dubsmash purchase, a video platform similar to TikTok. Following this acquisition, the social network hopes to further encourage the creativity of its users.

Dubsmash will continue to work independently, that is, through its mobile application for iOS and Android. Instead Reddit will use Dubsmash to expand its catalog of functions.

“Reddit is the place where passionate communities come together for authentic exchanges on the topics that matter to them. Video is increasingly critical to the way people want to connect, and as we continue to grow our community, we are committed to providing the best possible tools that users need to find, create, and interact with each other through the video, ”reads the Reddit blog.

Reddit and Dubsaash

Reddit and Dubsaash

Reddit hopes to reach more users

Reddit launched its own video feature in 2017. Since then, it has seen great “organic growth and adoption of video” by its users. However, it has not been as successful as other platforms.

That is why he hopes to use Dubsmash tools to accelerate the adoption process and his community to create more interactive content. Thus, Reddit is committed to a more creative video broadcast. Which translates into a way to call more people to be part of your social network.

For now, the financial terms of the acquisition are unknown. However, Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, said that “both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep respect for the way communities come together.”

Although it is true that Dubsmash is direct competition of TikTok, it does not have the millions of users, much less the number of views that the videos of the Asian company have. This is where Reddit and its platform of more than 50 million daily active users come in.

Will Reddit be able to match or surpass TikTok? Time will give us the answer.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Car Tech

Giant DailyTour E + 2: the electric city bike that you can buy as

Brian Adam - 0
As we have commented on other occasions, already considering electric and sustainable mobility, a good number of companies have appeared in recent years...
Read more
Tech News

Why did Google services go down?

Brian Adam - 0
Recently there was a massive glitch in Google services. From the search engine, through YouTube to the services that we use...
Read more
Android

Google explains how its ‘Portrait Light’ works, the artificial intelligence lighting of the Pixel

Brian Adam - 0
Google is, above all, a software development company, especially when it comes to its products based on machine learning or, as it...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©