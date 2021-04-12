Reddit also works in clubhouse-style audio rooms.

- Advertisement -

Voice chats are invading the Internet, and part of the blame lies in the rapid growth of the clubhouse in the iOS world.

Although many other platforms were already working on similar solutions, with the voice as the protagonist, all have decided to accelerate the development with fear that Clubhouse will take all the cake, and it seems that reddit was one of them.

Without having much publicity, Reddit is creating a new feature that would allow moderator-led voice chats, although at the moment this is just an announcement made by a source familiar with the company’s plan. Development is still in the early stages and was described as confidential, according to mashable.

These audio rooms on reddir may be part of the Reddit Boost Program, which was announced in August 2020, a project that will release additional features for some subreddits that meet special conditions. Among the functions we may have the ability to upload and transmit HD quality videos, or to put certain GIFs in the comments, functions that could be paid for community administrators.

Having a voice chat in communities of thousands of users (millions, in some cases) can help change the business model of many creators, although very sophisticated and intelligent tools will be necessary so that the experience can be moderated in a controlled way. If moderating a room with 50 people is already a tremendous job, imagine 30,000 people raising their hands at the same time because they want to participate in the talk.

Since there has been no official announcement at the moment, we will have to wait to see how reddit implements its own clubhouse on its website.