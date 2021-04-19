Reddit launches Talk, its Clubhouse clone

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Clubhouse-mania is a fact, to the point that even LinkedIn or Spotify want to have an equivalent platform in their respective services. Another of those who also bet on sessions in voice chat rooms is Reddit, for which a few days ago we learned unofficially that they were working on an analog service.

Today he did want to go out there by officially announcing the launch of Reddit Talk, his own Clubhouse, which for now will be in closed testing phase, for the moment allowing the moderators of the subreddits to create their own chat sessions.



Reddit Talk, the Clubhouse alternative to Reddit

Interested moderators will need to join a waiting list so they can see when they can start creating sessions with the new feature for their respective communities. Later the possibility will be given so that trusted users can also organize them.

Generally speaking, Reddit Talk will work like any other clone, with rooms where the majority of attendees will enter as listeners., and the speakers will be trusted users, who will become co-hosts, the moderators having the necessary management tools, being able to give a voice to any of the attendees who requests it, withdraw their words, expel annoying users, among other possibilities .

Any of the attendees will also be able to react to everything they are hearing through the reaction emojis. Reddit wanted to give Differential touches through visual customizations, using their own reaction emojis from the outset, although it will also allow moderators to visually personalize the rooms, the use of other different reaction emojis, and may also change their avatar.

Later New audio functions will be added that make a greater difference compared to other clones. In this sense, the new audio functions in which they are working will be applied in the well-known AMAs (Ask Me Anything), conferences, debates, comment sessions with the community, and virtual meetings.

The idea, for the moment, is focused on bringing better moderation experiences.

Reddit’s Chief Creator Officer notes that:

We believe there is more to offer here by allowing users to have real-time live voice discussions with others in their communities, perhaps talking about a sporting event while on TV or listening to an informal chat or AMA with experts in the field. countryside

Regarding the need to differentiate itself from other Clubhouse clones, he adds that:

Yes, there are a few different platforms that dive into live audio right now. Our hope is that by announcing this early with a community layout first, we will see engaging conversations hosted by moderators first, with whom we will work closely to ensure that we are creating a unique, supportive, and positive user experience.

With the competition in full growth, taking into account that the rooms will be accessible by users from Android and iOS, from Clubhouse they will have to press the accelerator, for which the fundraising that has just been obtained can be used.