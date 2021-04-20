Reddit to launch Talk to ride the audio social media wave

- Advertisement -

Reddit has decided to join the line Twitter has already followed with Twitter Spaces, Slack, LinkedIn, Discord and Spotify, and just announced that will launch an audio-based social network.

Reddit Talk is very similar to Clubhouse in both its approach and its usefulness

This new tool, which will bear the name of Reddit TalkIt is both in its approach and in its usefulness, very similar to Clubhouse. The company has released a preview of the project, which is still it will still take a while to be available. Of course, users who want to participate in the trial version of the new tool can now sign up for the waiting list.

According to the description provided by Reddit and the images shared by the company on Twitter, Reddit Talk has been inspired by apps such as the aforementioned Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and other audio products. The talks within this app will take place within different niches or threads grouped by themes, as the company has advanced.

Coming soon to a community near you. pic.twitter.com/Ikvd5zr3qi – Reddit (@reddit) April 19, 2021

During the initial tests, only the moderators of those thematic niches will be allowed to start a new conversation. Those invited to this talk will have the ability to invite other users, mute them and even expel someone of the participants. Although at the moment only moderators are empowered to start conversations, any iOS or Android user can access as a listener.

The issue of moderation has been one of the most persistent problems Clubhouse has faced. Therefore, it is striking that Reddit starts its project by giving only them the authority to give access to third parties for the moment. As the app becomes established, moderators will be able to place trusted members of the community as joint managers of the groups.

Now the company says it is “testing ways” so that hosts can customize your Talks with emojis and colors. Also users will have the possibility to change their avatar.

