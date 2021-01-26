RedMagic 6 arrives soon: a partnership with Tencent Games has been signed

- Advertisement -

The well-known company RedMagic, which in the past gave birth to gaming smartphones such as RedMagic 5S, has The next arrival of RedMagic 6 has been made official. Not long before the announcement of the device and, in the meantime, the brand has made it known that it has entered into a partnership with the Chinese giant Tencent Games.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina and GSMArena, as well as as we could see in a press release sent to us by RedMagic itself, the partnership with Tencent Games aims to create a research center dedicated to gaming designed to try to make the most of the world of video games for mobile devices. We refer to the search for novelties both for what concerns the hardware and for what concerns the software, aiming to combine these two elements and look at the eSport world in an even more decisive way than in the past.

To kick off this partnership, RedMagic has formalized the‘arrival in China in Q1 2021 of its RedMagic 6 smartphone. The latter will have a variant created in collaboration with Tencent Games, which apparently will make use of the SolarCore optimization system. In short, the two companies seem to want to aim high right away.

We remind you that the latest leaks related to RedMagic 6 describe a smartphone capable of make its back “transparent” by using a specific button. Will rumors and leaks turn out to be true? We’ll see: apparently we won’t have to wait long to find out more.