Redmi A: Xiaomi launches the cheapest 55 ″ 4K Smart TV in its history

Redmi currently has a wide range of televisions, from very cheap models to some that Xiaomi itself does not have, with a television with a 98-inch panel.

Redmi A: the cheapest Smart TVs from Xiaomi

The Serie Redmi A It has a new design, with very thin frames that allow you to take even more advantage of the space occupied by the front of the panel. We found a total of five sizes: 32, 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches. The last three offer native 4K resolution, while the 32-inch model has HD resolution, and the 43-inch Full HD.

At the level of technical characteristics, hardly any details about the range have been revealed, but we do know data about the 55-inch model, which has a 4K panel, stereo sound compatible with DTS and Dolby, A53 64-bit quad-core processor, and ultra narrow frame. It also equips 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. The operating system used is MIUI TV 3.0 based on Android. The aesthetics are reminiscent of the range Redmi X of televisions announced a few months ago, but focusing more hardware towards the entry range. We remember that the range of Mi TV 4A is the cheapest from Xiaomi, and this one from Redmi seeks to follow that path.

Thus, as is logical in an entry-level television, connectivity is quite limited. Therefore, we find two USB ports, two HDMI ports, RCA connectors, antenna input and Ethernet. The antenna is not compatible with Spanish DTT, since it uses the DTMB system instead of DVB-T.

Unfortunately, we only know the price of the 55-inch model, which is probably the most sensible to buy. It will be on sale on September 30 at a promotional price of 1,777 yuan, about 223 euros to change. Later, it will rise to its normal price, 1,999 yuan, about 250 euros. As we can see, something that until recently we only saw in the high range is also permeating in the mid range.

Xiaomi TVs are still somewhat expensive

This price in China is even lower than what the 43-inch model costs in Spain. Currently, Xiaomi has four televisions for sale in our country, with the following prices:

My TV 4S 65: 699 euros

My TV 4S 55: 449 euros

My TV 4S 45: 349 euros

My TV 4A 32: 1799 euros

These televisions, although they have modern functions, are quite old in relation to what Xiaomi offers in China, where they already sell the series My TV 5, much more advanced and even capable of playing content in 4K. Let’s hope that the manufacturer decides to launch new models in Spain more in line with what the competition is offering, or that instead it decides to lower prices in our country.