Redmi Note 10 leaks online in some renderings and live photos

The range of Redmi Note 9 smartphones has been on the market for a few months now and, as is now customary for the smartphone market, it seems that the time has come to look forward. Indeed, you start rumors about Redmi Note 10.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena, The Phone Talks and as can be seen on SlashLeaks, some renderings and different ones have been leaked online alleged live photos of the aforementioned smartphone. Taking a look at the material, apparently Redmi Note 10 could have a front panel with a hole for the camera placed at the top left, while on the back there would be a circular photo module with three photo sensors and an LED flash. The word “48MP” leaves room for little doubt about the main lens.

For the rest, the renderings and the live photos seem to agree with regard to the design of the smartphone, which should also have a power button with integrated fingerprint sensor, obviously placed on the side. As for the alleged technical specifications, there are rumors of the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but some sources describe the possible adoption of a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC instead. The RAM should amount to 8GB.

In short, the rumors are not yet complete and are discordant in some cases, but what is certain is that interesting information on Redmi Note 10 begins to leak.