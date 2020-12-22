Redmi Note 9 Pro: Five reasons to water it this Christmas

- Advertisement -

It is always a good time to give a smartphone to a loved one, but at Christmas there are still more reasons to have a detail with another person or even with yourself. If you are after a smartphone that offers good technical characteristics without spending a lot of money, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is an excellent option. In fact, Xiaomi has sold more than 140 million units of the Redmi Note series worldwide to date. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was presented at the end of April along with the Redmi Note 9. Both models have many similarities in design, but the Redmi Note 9 Pro arrives with a larger screen, a more powerful processor, more RAM, a set more advanced cameras and faster loading. I have had the opportunity to test the Redmi Note 9 Pro and then I bring you those aspects that, in my opinion, make it an ideal smartphone to give this Christmas. Xiaomi Christmas Deals Great deals on the Redmi Note and Mi series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro with 64 GB can be found for € 209 in Mi Stores until 6/1), MediaMarkt until 23/12, and PcComponentes until 3/1. The 128 GB version can be obtained for € 229 on mi.com until 12/27 and at El Corte Inglés until 1/5. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB will be available on all Xiaomi official sales channels from € 199. The 128GB Redmi Note 9S will be available from € 189 on mi.com until 12/27, Mi Stores until 12/24 and MediaMarkt until 1/5. With respect to the Redmi Note 8 series, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 GB for € 169 in MediaMarkt until 12/31, and with 128GB for € 179 in El Corte Inglés for € 179 until 5/1. The 64GB Redmi Note 8 will be available until the end of December for € 149, both at MediaMarkt and The Phone House. The recently launched Mi 10T series will have special offers on its Mi 10T Lite model, which can be purchased from € 299 at MediaMarkt until 5/1.

1. Symmetrical design that falls in love

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a large 6.7 ″ screen, an ideal size for those who use their smartphone to enjoy games, watch videos, movies or series in streaming, or simply surf the Internet. The front camera is located in a discreet hole at the top, so it boasts a design that is almost all screen. Furthermore, the bezels surrounding the screen are quite narrow, thus increasing the immersive screen feel. Xiaomi has opted for a glass back, with an elegant appearance and pleasant to the touch. The phone is available in three colors – interstellar gray, glacier white, and tropical green – and despite its glossy finish, fingerprints are hardly noticeable on the glacier white model I’ve used.

At the rear we also find the quad camera module which, like the logo on the bottom, is located on the central axis, providing a completely symmetrical design. This has the advantage that the phone does not dance when pressing on the screen when it is on a table. Both on the front and on the back we find Gorilla Glass 5 glass to improve resistance to falls. Although a few years ago, all smartphones had the fingerprint reader located on the back, now it has become fashionable to place it on the side, integrated into the power button itself. The Redmi Note 9 Pro follows this trend, so it is very convenient to be able to unlock it when turning on the screen. Finally, Xiaomi has found a space for the 3.5mm headphone jack. that will surely make many users happy.

2. Hardware designed for “gamers”

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, which was announced earlier this year. This chip is manufactured in an efficient 8nm process, which translates into lower power consumption and higher performance. In addition, the Snapdragon 720G has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming functionalities that make it ideal for games.

In my tests, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has swiftly moved all popular apps as well as demanding 3D games like Call of Duty. The phone has 6 GB of RAM, more than enough for a good multitasking experience, and 64 or 128 GB of expandable storage with an additional 512 GB via micro-SD, so you will not run out of space.

3. Four rear cameras

On the back we find a very versatile quad camera. On the one hand, we have the 64 MP wide-angle camera with f / 1.9 aperture, which is capable of taking good pictures even in low-light situations with the Night mode. Captures are taken at 16MP using the pixel binning functionality that combines 4 pixels in 1 to improve quality, but it is possible to force the shot to 64 MP if you want to take a photo with a very high resolution.

It also has an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture that allows you to capture a large number of elements. Finally, it has a dedicated 5MP macro camera to capture details between 2 and 10 cm., And a 2MP depth camera for portraits with a bokeh effect. On the front, we find a 16MP selfie camera that can also be used for facial recognition. It is possible to apply a good number of beauty effects and filters.

4. Battery for all day (and night)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 5,020 mAh battery which, together with the efficiency of its 8 nm processor, makes this smartphone capable of withstanding many hours of use. In addition, Xiaomi has included fast charging at 30 watts and, in the box, we find a fast charger to enjoy this speed without having to buy additional accessories, as is the case with other brands. In just 30 minutes, you can recharge about 60% of the battery.

5. Very tight price

