Redmi Note 9T: 5G connectivity, 5,000 mAh battery and more for € 249

Xiaomi has sold more than 140 million units of the Redmi Note series worldwide, with a large part of its success being the balance between performance and price. Today the company has presented the Redmi Note 9T (see introduction), which is located halfway between the Redmi 9S and the Redmi 9 Pro, but it brings some differential characteristics, such as being the first Redmi with 5G. The Redmi Note 9T arrives with a large 6.5 ″ LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, with a perforated hole in the upper left corner that houses the front camera. This display offers 84% ​​NTSC color gamut coverage and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. In both cases they are quite good values ​​taking into account the price range in which we move. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 25%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

The back cover is made of textured polycarbonate, with a finish in which fingerprints are barely marked. The Redmi Note 9T is available in two colors: Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple. Inside, we find the MediaTek Dimensity 8000U chip with eight cores up to 2.4 GHz, which was introduced in April and is manufactured in a 7nm process. In addition, it integrates a Mali-G57 GPU. This chip is accompanied by 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and two storage variants: 64GB UFS 2.1 or 128 UFS 2.2 (beware, UFS 2.2 is only available in the 128 GB variant). In addition, this storage can be expanded by micro-SD without losing Dual SIM functionality. Its large 5,000 mAh battery ensures many hours of autonomy, and it also has fast charging at 18W – with a 22.5W charger included in the box. Xiaomi claims that this battery lasts almost 3 years of daily use with hardly any degradation.

An outstanding feature of this terminal is the 5G connectivity in both SIMs at the same time (supports Dual SIM), being compatible with both 5G NSA (the current standard that takes advantage of the 4G infrastructure) and 5G SA (the true 5G that is to come) . In the photography section, it comes with a triple rear camera:

48MP (1/2 ″) main camera with 1.6 μm pixels thanks to 4-in-1 pixel binning, 6P lens with f / 1.79 aperture and autofocus

2MP depth camera with 1.6μm pixels and f / 2.4 aperture lens

2MP macro camera (4 cm) with 1.75 μm pixels and lens with f / 2.4 aperture and fixed focus.

On the front, we find a 13MP front camera with 1.12 μm pixels and 5P lens with f / 2.25 aperture.

Other interesting features are the presence of the fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, infrared emitter, FM radio, stereo speakers, Z-axis linear vibration motor and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9T arrives with MIUI 12 but on Android 10, a somewhat old version for a new release.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 9T with 4GB + 64GB goes on sale at the end of January on the online channels of El Corte Inglés, Mediamarkt and Carrefour for € 249.90. It can only be purchased over the Internet. The Redmi Note 9T with 4GB + 128GB will go on sale at the end of January in Orange, Vodafone, Movistar and Yoigo, as well as in the Xiaomi store, for € 269.90. If you want to know more, we have already published our contact and opinion of the Redmi Note 9T.