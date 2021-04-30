Redmi Note 9T 5G in the test – Inexpensive 5G smartphone with powerful battery and 48 MP camera

With the Redmi Note 9T, Xiaomi presents a 5G mid-range smartphone that convinces with 5G technology as well as a powerful battery and a high-quality 48 megapixel triple camera , as our test has shown.

Xiaomi is increasingly developing high-quality entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has steadily gained market volume in recent years and is now the third largest smartphone brand worldwide. Xiaomi develops various smartphones for each segment. In addition to the flagships in the premium segment, the focus is now increasingly on high-quality smartphones in the entry-level and mid-range models. To this end, the subsidiary brand Redmi was launched, which focuses on affordable smartphones, but which do not compromise on quality when it comes to the most important product features . The most important properties were performance, battery life and camera qualityidentified. These are also the three main arguments for the new Redmi Note 9T , which was presented for the first time in the past few days.

Sharp images with the 48 megapixel triple camera

One of the most important features for a modern smartphone is a high quality camera. This trend has been recognized with the Redmi Note 9T and it is equipped with a 48 megapixel triple camera. This includes a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. There are also various options for fast image processing on the smartphone using various night, HDR and pro portrait modes . No information is currently known about the front camera .

Camera comparison Redmin Note 9T vs. Samsung Galaxy S10

How does a smartphone that currently costs less than 200 € on Amazon compare with a flagship smartphone from Samsung that still costs around 450 €?

In our test, we took the same photos with both devices and compared the differences.

Most important findings

More megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean sharper images. The S10 has “only” 16 MP, but it is often much sharper than Redmi.

It is essential to adjust the standard settings of the camera on the Redmi Note 9T. By default, a watermark with the mobile phone name is activated, which can be annoying later. The image format is also set to 4: 3. 16: 9 is now more common here. HDR is also disabled. It’s a matter of taste, of course, but I find it useful for a lot of shots. Auto HDR can also be activated on the Redmi Note 9T (it is deactivated in the following recordings =

Here you can see the Redmi watermark on the left, which is unfortunately activated by default and has to be deactivated manually. Colors are not particularly intense in normal mode and auto-HDR mode. If you force HDR, the green in particular looks significantly artificial. At Samsung, Auto-HDR is which produces bright colors without appearing too artificial or overdrawn. But absolutely okay for the price.

Maximum zoom

Despite the three times the number of megapixels of the camera, the sharpness in maximum zoom is less than with Samsung. If you compare the image section with the above, you can see that it is still a very high zoom factor. Redmi specifies a 10X zoom here.

Front camera

5G connection possible on two SIM cards at the same time

The Redmi Note 9T 5G follows the current quality standards for new smartphones with faster connections and therefore relies on 5G. A 800U SoC chip from Media Tek is used for this. A big plus point and so far unique to Redmi models is that 5G connectivity can be used on two SIM cards at the same time . The Redmi Note 9T is almost twice as fast as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8. In addition to the speed, the focus is on the energy efficiency with the octa-core processorand the 7nm process technology is guaranteed. Xiaomi promises a significantly faster and more reliable connection with the Note 9T, thanks to the integrated antennas and 4 × 4 MIMO technology.

5,000 mAh battery paired with an elegant and robust design

Redmi relies on a 5,000 mAh battery and efficient processors to increase the battery life. Internal tests show that the battery can be used daily for up to 3 years without any wear and tear . The Note 9T has the standard 18W fast charging function. For the battery life and charging time are currently used by Xiaomi details are not yet done, but should be submitted promptly. On the other hand, the 6.53 inch display size and the robust design are already known. It is a FullHD + Dot Display, with which a high quality resolution should be guaranteed. The arched oneUnibody 3D back is made of polycarbonate and should therefore offer better support and protection. The Croning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the front in case the smartphone should fall on the floor.

Privacy tips

If you not only want to protect your personal data, but also want to reduce data consumption, you should definitely take a close look at the settings when setting up the Redmi Note 9T for the first time. You can actually deactivate all of these points. Because you probably prefer to do the system update when it suits you.

redmi-note-9-t-data protection

Redmi Note 9T 5G available from € 229.90 RRP

The Redmi Note 9T will be available in black and purple . Depending on the desired storage space, the Redmi Note 9T costs either 229.90 euros (64GB + 4GB) or 269.90 euros (128GB + 4GB) . The slimmed down version in the form of the Redmi 9T costs either 169.90 euros or 199.90 euros. The Redmi 9T appeared in Germany on March 15, 2021.