Redmi Note 9T: Contact and opinion

Xiaomi today announced the Redmi Note 9T, a new affordable smartphone with some pretty cool features, like 5G connectivity. I have had the opportunity to test the Redmi Note 9T during the days leading up to its announcement, and then I bring you my first impressions of the terminal in the absence of a more exhaustive analysis.

Design

The Redmi Note 9T has a front that is almost all screen, with tight but asymmetrical frames, since the lower edge is wider than the upper one. The frames themselves look quite narrow, although without being as thin as those found in other higher-priced smartphones The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which, without being the most recent generation of Corning protection, is more modern than that of other higher priced smartphones, so in this sense we can be quite calm.

Its rear part is slightly curved on the sides and has been made of polycarbonate. It has a certain texture of “dots” that helps grip and gives a different touch to smooth plastic. Although this plastic finish does not look as sophisticated as glass or feel as smooth in the hand, I like it better than, for example, the smooth plastic finish of the Galaxy S20 FE, and also fingerprints are not marked. At the back we also find the circle-shaped camera module that houses the three cameras and the flash. The inscriptions “Redmi”, “5G” and the manufacturing information are placed at the bottom and, for my taste, they stand out too much since Xiaomi has opted for letters with a very intense white color.

screen

The 6.53 ″ LCD screen of the Redmi Note 9T has a FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. The pixel density turns out to be 395 dpi, which is a very high value that makes everything look sharp, without being able to distinguish the pixels with the naked eye. Although some high-end smartphones offer higher pixel densities, in practice this is not a noticeable improvement – especially on an RGB matrix LCD screen where the effective pixel density is equal to the actual one.

In my tests with CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter, I have measured a maximum brightness of 445 nits (in line with the 450 nits value on the spec sheet). The brightness is sufficient to see the screen well even in bright conditions, although other more expensive smartphones surpass this mark. The black color is not completely black but, being an LCD screen, it has a brightness of 0.347 nits. This gives us a 1,300: 1 contrast, which is correct although it is far from OLED panels. In auto color mode, the display offers good fidelity, with a mean DeltaE error of 5.2 (below 4 is considered excellent) and a maximum DeltaE error of 11.3. Other high-end smartphones offer much lower values, but in this price range they are reasonable values.

Where there is room for improvement is in the color temperature, since it turns out to be 7,761ºK, well above the pure white of 6,500ºK. This means that the screen exhibits a bluish tint, which is seen especially in apps with a white background such as the browser. Some manufacturers intentionally introduce this bluish tint, as users have been shown to associate bluish-white with something new and orange-white with something old (like sheets of paper). However, Xiaomi offers a color temperature setting that we can modify to our liking, so with a little patience we should be able to calibrate it correctly. The screen covers 100% of the sRGB color space in the active automatic mode by default, and stays at 84% of the DCI-P3 color space that certain high-end smartphones do completely cover.

performance

The Remdi Note 9T features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is a mid-range chip that, as its main feature, has an integrated 5G modem. This chip has two fast 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores with low power consumption up to 2 GHz. In addition, it integrates a 3-core ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, a WiFi 5 modem, a memory controller LPDDR4x, and an AI processing unit (APU 3.0). Generally speaking, this chip should offer comparable performance to Huawei’s Kirin 980 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G.

The Redmi Note 9T is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of storage. One difference to keep in mind is that the 64GB version brings UFS 2.1 storage, while the 128GB version has UFS 2.2 storage, which is twice as fast according to Xiaomi. Storage can be expanded using a microSD card and the good news is that you won’t have to sacrifice one of the SIM slots as the tray has room for two SIM cards and one microSD card at the same time. I have subjected the Redmi Note 9T to some performance tests with the following results: 305,936 points in AnTuTu, 598/1603 points in mono / multi-core in Geekbench and 8,119 points in PCMark. Keep in mind that having tested a unit prior to launch, performance may improve – indeed some graphics benchmarks (3DMark, GFXBench) are not allowed to run, possibly because they had been blocked by the manufacturer to prevent leaks.

On a day-to-day basis, the phone moves smoothly and I have not noticed any stoppages when using common apps such as social networks or messaging. Nor have I had any problems playing demanding 3D titles such as Call of Duty or Asphalt 9, although obviously it is not a smartphone specially designed to play. As for the sound, it has two dual speakers, one located on the top and one on the bottom, which offer stereo sound. In addition, it has a 3.5 mm connector to use wired headphones. The Redmi Note 9T arrives with MIUI 12 on Android 10, so Android 11 is missed – especially since it is already in 2021.

Biometrics

The Redmi Note 9T fingerprint reader is located on one side, integrated into the power button itself. This is a quite comfortable position and, little by little, it is gaining ground among smartphones with an LCD screen, since in this type of screen it is not possible to integrate a reader under the panel. Unlocking is quite fast and, in general, it works the first time unless you place only a small part of your finger on the reader, in which case you will have to try again.

Drums

If the Redmi Note 9T stands out, it is in its battery since it has a large 5,000 mAh cell, which also supports fast charging at 18W. In case you doubted it, the fast charger is included in the box. I have been using the terminal for a few days but the first sensations in terms of autonomy are very good, as expected. However, it will still be a few days before you can make a good opinion. In the PCMark battery test, with the screen calibrated at 200 nits (if not, the result is not comparable), the Redmi Note 9T has achieved an excellent mark of 13 hours and 2 minutes. This is a very high value that exceeds other smartphones that I have tested, even heavyweights like the Poco F2 Pro (12 hours and 36 minutes).

Xiaomi claims that thanks to the high cycle charge battery technology, users can enjoy up to almost three years of daily use without significant degradation in battery capacity. It is too early to tell but I hope so.

Connectivity

The Redmi Note 9T supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac connectivity in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, as well as Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and infrared emitter. At the bottom it has a USB-C 2.0 connector. The main novelty of the Redmi Note 9T is that it is the first device in the Redmi Note family with 5G connectivity. I have been able to test the 5G connection and have achieved good download speeds, around 70-80 Mbps, which is what is achieved in the area where I live in 5G. In addition, it supports Dual SIM and it is possible to use 5G connectivity in both slots at the same time – something that certain high-end smartphones cannot boast of.

Camera

The Redmi Note 9T has three cameras on the rear: a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. Of these three cameras, the interesting one is the 48MP main one since the other two have a very limited utility: taking portraits or photographs at a very close distance. I would have liked to see Xiaomi accompany the main camera with other more useful cameras (ultra-wide angle or telephoto lens), but it is obvious that that would have increased the price of the terminal and, in the end, the camera that is used the most is the main one.

Starting with the macro camera, this allows you to take pictures just 4 cm from objects. Image quality is limited by its resolution of just 2MP.

Photos taken during the day with the macro camera If we focus on the quality of the main camera, I have taken a few photos during the day and, in general, the result is quite good. The images captured by the camera look sharp, although some areas of white color look a bit overexposed – I suppose it is something that can be corrected with a software update that improves the processing. It is worth noting the good performance of HDR, which makes the skies stay blue (instead of white) while the shaded areas remain visible (instead of being a black spot).

Photos taken throughout the day with the main camera The camera offers scene recognition for adjusting the automatic camera settings. In these two shots, for example, you have detected “snow” and as a result you increase the exposure as the intensity of the white in the snow usually tricks the cameras into making the photos dark.

Photos taken with Scene Detection (Snow) mode At night, images taken with the Redmi Note 9T’s camera offer little noise at the cost of sacrificing sharpness. Other higher-priced smartphones offer better quality, but you can’t ask for much more in this price range. Here are some photos taken at night:

Photographs taken at night As for the front camera, it has a 13MP sensor and a lens with f / 2.25 aperture. Below we can see a couple of selfies taken with this camera, which offers a correct image quality as long as we have good light.

Price

The Redmi Note 9T with 4GB + 64GB goes on sale at the end of January on the online channels of El Corte Inglés, Mediamarkt and Carrefour for € 249.90. It can only be purchased over the Internet. The Redmi Note 9T with 4GB + 128GB will go on sale at the end of January in Orange, Vodafone, Movistar and Yoigo, as well as in the Xiaomi store, for € 269.90.