Redmi Sound Bar: Xiaomi’s soundbar that you can buy for 35 euros

Although televisions bring better sound systems each time, the truth is that a very interesting solution to not depend on them is install a sound bar that connects to the sources we need to considerably improve the quality with which we hear everything. The problem is that, sometimes, many of these devices acquire prices in the market that end up costing half of what we have spent on Smart TV.

Xiaomi Redmi Sound Bar. Xiaomi

Luckily we have Xiaomi and its entire cohort of satellite companies to fix this situation, since almost we can always find an alternative solution to those great prices that we find discreetly useful and that has an unbeatable price-quality ratio. And it is the case of this Xiaomi Redmi Sound Bar, which has seen how it reduces its price at this time until it reaches just 35-40 euros at the exchange rate.

Compact design with good sound

It is logical to think, anyway, that for a price like this we are not going to get the best soundbar on the market, but it is very possible that the results that we are going to obtain are within what is acceptable. That is why this device, which has a stylish matte black finish, boasts 30W audio power that’s going to make the walls rumble when we put our movies on full blast. What’s more, the sound quality that this stereo bar emits has a frequency range between 80 and 20,000 Hz with an impedance of 4 ohms.

Xiaomi Redmi Sound Bar. Xiaomi

In addition to that power, This bar offers bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so we can use it with any mobile device that you have at home, which includes your computer. In addition, you can use external digital sound sources that are connected through S / PDIF, as well as a 3.5mm auxiliary jack, the same type that most Android smartphones mount (iPhones removed them from the map in 2016 ).

The measures of this Xiaomi Redmi Sound Bar are 78cm. wide, 6.4 deep and 6.3 high and barely weighs a kilo and a half. You can operate through a small touch panel located on the right side of the bar, since it offers remote control, and there we can turn the device on and off, to raise or lower the volume as well as change the sound source quickly and easily.

As we say, the price has been reduced in recent days and it is now possible to buy it at some online macrottores with shipments from Spain, China, Russia or Poland in a price range that goes from 35 to 40 euros. Without a doubt, a more than interesting opportunity to take a quality leap in the cinema audio in our living room.