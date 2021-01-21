Redmi will launch this year its first mobile ‘gaming’ with the Dimensity 1200 “at a price that cannot be rejected”

- Advertisement -

Gaming phones are on their way in the market although the number of models is still limited, but more and more brands decide to launch into this sector. Xiaomi, for example, already has Black Shark phones that are not exactly part of its family but do share its ecosystem, and now they are preparing a new launch.

In this case, the launch will take place, already confirmed, through the Redmi brand of the Chinese manufacturer. Redmi will take advantage of the release of the latest MediaTek processors, the Dimensity 1200, to launch a ‘gaming’ phone with them on board and said phone will arrive in the same year 2021.

3GHz, 5G and a screen that could reach 168Hz

The news has given Lu Weibing, CEO of Redmi, through Weibo. In the most important social network in your country, Weibing confirms that Redmi works on a ‘gaming’ phone to incorporate into its catalog, the one that would become the first of many, and that will arrive throughout this 2021, without specifying a more specific date.

Dimensity 1200 processor, 5G and a price that can’t be denied

Weibing indicates, this yes, that the future Redmi ‘gaming’ will carry the new MediaTek 1200, one of the main alternatives to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 along with the latest Samsung Exynos 2100. Although Weibing already only refers to his phone carrying 5G, the presence of this processor already allows to anticipate some characteristics quite powerful.

To start with, we come across an eight-core processor that shares part of the Snapdragon 888’s cluster system, although without customizing the lithographs. We have front a Cortex A78 core running at 3GHz, then three Cortex A78 cores running at 2.6GHz to close with four Cortex A55 cores at 2GHz. Without a doubt, a powerful processor.

Lu Weibing on Weibo

In addition, we have the Mali G77 GPU with 9 rendering cores taking care of all the graphic aspect and a very important feature for the gaming sector: the Dimensity 1200 Allows you to mount FullHD + screens with up to 168Hz refresh rate. We do not know which panel the future Redmi phone will opt for but its ceiling is quite high in this regard.

We are waiting for this Redmi for the most gamers to begin to filter over the weeks because the first step, of the officiality, has already been produced in the mouth of the CEO of the brand. Weibing further indicates that will be traded at a price that cannot be refused. We’ll see if he keeps his promise.

Via | Android Authority