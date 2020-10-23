First of all, let’s put on some background music and “whatever happens, let’s be professionals.” Reebok just released a new collection of sneakers edition ‘The Ghostbusters‘. There are two models, one more button-like and the other more casual, both decorated with details from ‘Ghostbusters’, the classic 1984 Ivan Reitman film.

The first are the Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes, lace-up sneakers that include certain tributes to the series, such as the logo on the tongue and a stain of green slime on the sole. The latter are much more grotesque, booty type, full of details, the most striking being the rear mechanism that looks like a full-fledged liquid PC cooling. His name is Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers.

Reebok pays tribute to ‘Ghostbusters’

The Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes are made of fabric and canvas and have a textile lining. They are only available in a predominantly beige, white and blackAlthough Reebok has not forgotten some details such as the logo on the tongue and the one on the rubber sole, where we can see a green stain that emulates that of the ghosts from the popular movie.

Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes. Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes.

The Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers, meanwhile, are made of leather. The sole does not have the detail of the previous ones, but it is made of a rubber that, according to Reebok, improves durability and grip. It is only available in white with shades of gray and scarlet. They are full of details, such as the logo on the tongue, the decoration on the brand logo and the “Pump” tank on the back, which we do not know if it can be removed or not.

Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers. Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers.

They are two shoes very designed for fans of ‘Ghostbusters’ and their price is accordingly, although they are not by far the most expensive shoes that we can find in the market. The most basic shoes cost 89.95 euros, while the Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers cost 149.95 euros. They can be purchased from October 31 at 10:00 (thus coinciding with Halloween). Either way, we cannot guarantee that they will eject proton beams, but if so, remember not to cross them.

Even the box is decorated. Even the box is decorated.

They are not the only sneakers that Reebok has dedicated to the world of entertainment, since the firm has in the oven a new ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ edition shoes and some time ago it launched a special edition with ‘Stranger Things’ motifs.