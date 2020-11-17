ReFace, create animated montages of your face on the body of any famous person

Deepfakes and animated montages on video represent the new video editing technologies available to us. Its results are amazing and right now, the technology is accessible to any user through mobile and desktop apps. In addition, its creation has been facilitated to the point that our intervention as users only involves making a recording of our face. This is something that we can easily notice with the application that we will present to you below, whose results are incredible.

Its name is ReFace and through a very simple process you can have fun changing the face of any video clip, for yours.

Create animated montages with your face from your smartphone

We always comment on how the multimedia creation and editing processes have been facilitated. In that sense, the tasks have been reduced to the point that it does not matter if we do not have too much knowledge in the area. If we think of mounting our face on the body of another person in a video, we would not know how to do it step by step. For this reason, ReFace is presented as a great alternative to create this type of material almost automatically.

ReFace has a large gallery of videos and GIFs available that we can use as a template for our creations. The best thing about this section is the enormous amount of material on which we can draw to create animated montages with our face.

The process to create an animated montage with your face is as simple as taking a selfie when the app asks for it. Then you will have to select the video on which you want to mount your face and the application will do the rest.

Despite its ease of use and accuracy in results, ReFace is subject to payment to obtain videos. From the outset we can create the videos we want, but the test lasts only 3 days.

To test it on Android, follow this link.

To test it on iOS, follow this link.

.