Regé-Jean Page, heartthrob of “Bridgerton”, revealed whether or not he will be the next James Bond

Regé-Jean Page, 30 years old, is one of the great actors of the moment after the premiere of the first season of “Bridgerton.” The British actor has been as successful as the Duke of Hastings in the new Netflix series that it is now being said that he could become favorite to play James Bond on the big screen.

Daniel Craig, 52, finished his job as 007 on “No Time to Die.” The film, the 25th installment of the franchise, was scheduled to hit theaters in 2020 but has been postponed until April 2021 due to the pandemic.

Drawing so much attention in recent weeks, rumors began that the future of the 30-year-old Londoner was in the famous agent’s franchise. He recently spoke about this on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

When asked about this possibility, he replied: “I think there should be an element of cultural translation here: if you are British and do something of a certain renown that people value positively, then they start saying the ‘B’ word (Bond)”

“It’s like a badge: you get the ‘B’ word as a badge of merit,” continued the actor, clarifying that don’t think it’s a possibility right now: “I am very, very happy to have that badge, I’m glad to be in such a wonderful company of people who have it, but it is still that, a badge.”

Regé-Jean Page’s popularity can be seen in her numbers on social networks that have increased considerably: before the launch of the series, On Instagram he had 35 thousand followers and today he has more than 2.2 million.

When a British actor has some success, he starts playing to play one of the most famous characters in cinema. It happened to Cillian Murphy when “Peaky Blinders” was at its top, and recently at Richard Madden with “Bodyguard” and Paul mescal with “Normal People”. At the top of the stakes are Idris elba and Tom hardy to replace Craig who leaves his role after a total of five productions, but we will have to wait to know the final decision that could come after the premiere of the film this year.

Craig played James Bond for 15 years. The Hollywood star first became Agent 007 in 2005, when he was 37 years old. He has been married since 2011 to Rachel Weisz, with whom he has a daughter. Years before his marriage to the actress, the actor had a relationship with Fiona Loudon, with whom he had a daughter named Elle. For his part, Weisz also has a son, Henry Chance, the fruit of his marriage to the filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

“No Time to Die” is directed by Cary fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) and written by the screenwriter and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve.” In addition to Craig, the film has a great cast: Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydou, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Billy Magnussen and Ralph Fiennes.

