Reggio Calabria will host the new permanent installation by Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera

By Brian Adam
Reggio Calabria will host the new permanent installation by Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera
In the city of Reggio Calabria the installation of the famous Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera, was inaugurated this weekend. Forty-six classical columns that reach...
In the city of Reggio Calabria the installation of the famous Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera, was inaugurated this weekend. Forty-six classical columns that reach eight meters in height, made up of the characteristic metal nets, will decorate the panorama of the Calabrian seafront from now on.

Tresoldi’s choice is not accidental, thanks to the classical language – therefore the columns, majestic figures of Greek perfection – the artist seeks the meeting point between place and contemplating human being, a relationship also defined by the concept that Edoardo himself introduced some time ago, that of ‘Absent Matter‘. The work, or the Opera, is completely traversable, as if the sculptor wanted not only to cancel the landscape boundaries but also the natural ones, between spectator, nature and installation.

Absent Matter (not the 96% missing from the Universe), in fact, establishes a relationship of conjunction with nature and it is gentle, anything but intrusive in the scenery, the installation respects the concreteness of the other subjects and becomes part of them, in a pleasant artistic sublimation.

Edoardo was born in Cambiago, Lombardy, in 1987. Glorious works – many of them public, such as the reconstruction of the early Christian Basilica of Siponto – have prepared the artistic curriculum of Tresoldi which, at the age of 30, the American magazine Forbes put him on the list of most important European under-30 artists.

