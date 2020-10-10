Latest newsTop Stories

Relationship Need: Want a Wife but Not a Social Media Addict!

By Brian Adam
Most people think that nowadays it is almost impossible to find a wife who does not use social media. (Photo: Internet)
Relationship Need: Want A Wife But Not A Social Media

New Delhi: A lawyer in India is looking for a wife who is beautiful, fair, tall and slender, but is not a “social media addict”. This advertisement of the need for a relationship has become a topic of discussion on social media these days. ۔

A 37-year-old lawyer from the Indian state of West Bengal has placed this advertisement in a local newspaper, according to which Mr. Chatterjee is 5 feet 7 inches tall, does not do any drugs, is a High Court lawyer and researcher. His family has his own house and car, his parents are alive and he has his ancestral home in Kumarpokor village.

He does not want anything like dowry from the girl but his future wife should be beautiful, fair, tall and thin and not “addicted to social media”.

A few days ago, an IAS officer, Netan Sangwan, shared a photo of the ad on his Twitter account with a satirical phrase “Relationship requirements are changing”, which sparked a debate on Twitter.

Some users have criticized the advertiser Chatterjee, calling him a death knell for beauty.

Some people said that in today’s world it is almost impossible to find a wife who does not use social media.

A Twitter user ended the conversation by writing “Virgin will die” in a comment on this post.

