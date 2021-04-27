Releases on Netflix for May 2021: more than 50 titles for all categories

If there is a month in 2021 in which Netflix prefers to focus more on quality than quantity, it is the month of May. The basis of this theory is to see everything that the platform has to offer, both at the level of series and movies, as well as at the level of documentaries, anime and children’s titles.

As a mouth opener we have the premiere of new seasons of Who Killed Sara ?, Selena: The Series, Lucifer, Ragnarök, among others. Here is the release date on Netflix.

Series that will be released on Netflix in May 2021

– Selena: The Series – Part 2 (5/4/2021)

– Sons of Sam: A Descent into Hell (5/4/2021)

– The Legacy of Jupiter (5/7/2021)

– The Bold Type (5/8/2021)

– The Bold Type: Season 2 (5/8/2021)

– The Bold Type: Season 3 (5/8/2021)

– The Bold Type: Season 4 (5/8/2021)

– Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (5/14/2021)

– What I Saw: Season 3 (5/14/2021)

– The Upshaw Family (5/12/2021)

– Outlander: Season 5 (5/11/2021)

– Who Killed Sara ?: Season 2 (5/19/2021)

– Special: Season 2 (5/20/2021)

– The Neighbor: Season 2 (5/21/2021)

– Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (5/28/2021)

– The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (5/28/2021)

– Ragnarök: Season 2 (Coming Soon)

– A crazy love (Coming soon)

– HALSTON (Coming soon)

Movies to be released on Netflix in May 2021

– Death Note: The Movie (1/5/2021)

– Death Note: The Last Name (5/1/2021)

– Death Note: Lighting a new world (1/5/2021)

– Monster (5/7/2021)

– Rampage: Devastation (5/9/2021)

– The dance of the 41 (12/5/2021)

– Oxygen (5/12/2021)

– The Woman in the Window (5/14/2021)

– Ferry (5/14/2021)

– Sicario: Day of the Soldado (5/15/2021)

– Kick-Ass 2 (5/16/2021)

– The Night of Atonement (5/16/2021)

– Terminator 2: The Last Judgment (5/16/2021)

– Perfect grades (5/16/2021)

– More perfect grades (5/16/2021)

– Instant Family (5/16/2021)

– The Kingdom (5/16/2021)

– The Army of the Dead (5/21/2021)

– A small favor (5/20/2021)

– #LadyRancho (5/22/2021)

– Roberto Baggio: The Divine (5/26/2021)

– Blue Miracle (5/27/2021)

Children’s content on Netflix for May 2021

– Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp: Season 3 (5/21/2021)

– Big Truck: Season 2 (5/4/2021)

– The Grinch (5/12/2021)

– Total Drama (1/5/2021)

Naughty: From the mansion to the street (5/28/2021)

Anime on Netflix for May 2021

– Castlevania: Season 4 (5/13/2021)

– Kuroko no Basket: Season 2 (5/15/2021)

– Eden: Season 1 (5/27/2021)