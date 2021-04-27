Remind Me, a simple and minimalist app to set reminders

Setting reminders is one of the most useful functions that we can have on our smartphones. It is something that we have been using even since the first mobile phones with their alarms. However, smartphones have allowed a much deeper organization and useful for various uses. In that sense, we will present an application that will allow you to achieve it in a very simple way and without too much noise.

Its name is Remind Me and it differs from the rest by its minimalist interface that without too many ornaments around it, provides a great user experience.

Set reminders the easy way

Those of us who have trouble remembering more than 3 tasks during the day have a great ally in agendas and reminders. There are dozens of mobile applications of this type, however, not all of them are very functional. This is because some incorporate dozens of options that end up confusing or tiring the user. In that sense, the alternative that we review today provides the opportunity to set reminders under a minimalist and simple interface.

This is how Remind Me comes to take care of your reminders quite easily. In this way, you can set reminders in a matter of seconds, without too many requirements.

When you run the application, you will see that it consists of 3 spaces or tabs. In the first you can create and set the reminders you need. In the second, you will be able to see your saved reminders and in the third you will have a history of all the ones you have created. The process to create a task and receive a notification is as simple as giving it a name to identify it, selecting its priority and defining the date and time it will be executed.

Remind Me is an application that is worth trying if you have already gone through others of this type that tend to confuse with the amount of feature. With this, in less than 15 seconds you can set reminders and receive notifications as in any app, but with minimal effort and noise in the interface.

To obtain the, follow this link.

