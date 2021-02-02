Reminder or Memento, new modern version of reminders

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Our mobile devices can be the perfect way to waste time. Paradoxically, they can also become the ideal tool to be more productive. Apple has developed a series of basic services that help any user to optimize their routines to the maximum. Only with an iCloud account is it possible to sync calendars, reminders, and notes.

Managing all this information is possible with the native applications included in the company’s devices. Nevertheless, certain developers are willing to improve official profits, adding functions that, by default, cannot be enjoyed on the iPhone, iPad or Mac. That seems to be the premise of Memento, a perfect application to organize like a professional without leaving behind iCloud and its simplicity.

Memento, the modern version of reminders that integrates seamlessly with iCloud

As soon as we open Memento, we find a very interesting detail. No need to create an account. On the contrary, we will have to enable some permissions for the app to work correctly. Among them, we find access to reminders, notifications, location, contacts and Siri. If you are concerned about privacy, you will find a detailed explanation of why each permission is required.

After this initial setup, Memento is ready to manage our reminders more intelligently. The main screen shows all the available lists, which are the ones we had previously created in Reminders.

However, we are quickly struck by the section For you. In it, all the events that will expire soon are shown in an organized way, with a really simple and minimalist interface. From here you can mark any of the pending tasks as completed and edit it by adding information or modifying the due time.

In the Reminders section, all the tasks classified by lists are shown. Again, Memento uses a really effective grid layout to improve the display of all to-dos.

This application has a series of very interesting settings that are worth reviewing. For example, in the appearance field, it allows you to change the default icon of the application and choose between a light or dark combination.