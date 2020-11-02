Remothered Broken Porcelain Review: A puzzle with too many pieces

It is unclear what happened during the development of Remothered: Broken Porcelain, because the game that we found in our hands does not at all share that expertise and those interesting ideas that the previous work of Darril Arts is Stormind Games they had demonstrated a couple of years ago. It is not only the state of evident incompleteness, of lack of finishing – which probably underlines a publication too early in its time – to compose the conglomerate of oversights and problems that sinks Broken Porcelain. It goes further, in defects that not even the patches, although they are arriving in abundant size and in copious numbers, could heal in good time.

It is the game design of the game that is schizophrenic, so different from that of Tormented Fathers – and in itself it is not a problem at all – and with ideas that impair the message and the horrifying atmospheres inspired, as we well know, by Clock Tower and Rule of Rose (if you don’t remember the much talked about horror with the elusive “child to bury”, here is the review of Rule of Rose). The game is made up of incomplete and superfluous systems, it changes pace continuously, without ever reaching an ideal condition. Broken Porcelain seems like a list of unresolved ideas, probably a symptom of one confused and troubled direction.

A script with some twists and little more

Like Tormented Fathers (to learn more, here the review of Remothered Tormented Fathers), Broken Porcelain is set in Sicily. A Sicily of the 70s, in this case; which sacrifices some cultural connotations to resemble the setting of genre games and films. The Ashmann Inn, where much of the game takes place, is a gloomy semi-deserted hotel where little girls live. We know a couple, specifically: Jennifer, the real protagonist, and Lenn, with whom Jennifer makes a strong friendship that gradually acquires more and more tender and romantic shades, until it becomes a love story.

However, the hotel appears as a place suspended in the void, isolated from the world, surrounded only by trees covered by snow. We only know, or at least we intuit it from the first moments, that that place is not a normal retirement home, but a sort of laboratory where the effects of Phenoxyl are tested, a drug to remove the saddest and most painful memories.

Implicitly, Broken Porcelain asks us to recover the events of the first chapter, since the events he tells are a direct continuation of it. In fact, Jennifer’s story intersects with that of the previous protagonist, Rosemary Reed, and concludes most of the narrative arcs left open. Jennifer, in reality, is not the only playable character: in some sequences she will return in the role of Reed and other characters, with passages of baton often so sudden as to cause disorientation and confusion.

We don’t think this is an intended effect, as the brutality in the scene changes characterizes the entire course of the game and leaves a unpleasant aftertaste, as if some pieces are missing. The screenplay, albeit with some flickers in the middle and in the end, also pays the pledge of an unclear direction, which alternates repeated explanations, emotionally strong scenes and delicate themes treated with much haste and superficiality.

Chris Darril, the Catanese author from which the idea of ​​Remothered was born, has never made a secret of being a cinema enthusiast. In recent interviews he has also talked about his inspirations and having even taken La La Land, the musical with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a source: playing we immediately understood what were the scenes Darril was talking about, and they are those, along with little else , the only things we would save by one scripted with too many oversights and compromises.

A real shame because Broken Porcelain brings it up interesting and generally unnoticed topics by most of the games on the market. The relationship between Lenn and Jenn, for example, which tells us about a childhood spent burning the stages, the desire to escape and become adults. All this is transmitted, however, only for a few moments, and is then darkened by a series of superficiality and absolutely harmful fillers. The theme of memory, which in Tormented Fathers was linked to the identity of Richard Felton, disappears and then reappears in leaps, but only when the story gets back on the right tracks after it has derailed, it is not known why, on non-functional details. and not very decisive in the economy of the story.

Accumulation syndrome

The truth is, Broken Porcelain doesn’t have time to unfold. It is suffocated by a design that we would define “accumulative” (jokingly overturning the subtractive design of Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, detailed in this special on the poetics of Fumito Ueda). But not similar to that of large productions, to that, albeit deplorable, bulimia of systems, which however work and have a completeness. Broken Porcelain accumulates, but without making any sense of that accumulation, if not suggesting that something went wrong in the planning and design phase.

In fact, the game mentions many features, many of which are new compared to the predecessor, but does not elaborate on any. Jennifer engages in crafting objects, proves skilled with weapons, not only with melee ones (she can take unsuspecting enemies from behind), but also with fire ones. He is capable of exploiting paranormal powers, for example taking control of a moth to “scan” the environment as if it were a drone. She can enhance her skills by collecting keys (it is not clear how this can happen, but it’s another matter) and she has little problem facing, and beating, enemies much stronger and bigger than her in real bossfights. All this in a game that lasts just over six hours, and which also takes the time to tell the story in non-interactive sequences.

The ability to control the moth, therefore, is only really useful in a couple of situations. The progression of skills makes no decisive contribution. Bosses and shooter sequences are thrown into the pile without being properly developed. Moreover, such a diversity of registers blasts down the suspension of disbelief and creates apseudocomic atmosphere in stark contrast to the themes. All this apart from the lack of cleaning and the obvious lack of quality control, which also have an impact.

However, it would be superfluous to produce a list of all the bad things and bugs we encountered. It would divert attention from what is the central problem of Broken Porcelain: its being a fragmented and incoherent game, a jumble of ideas, probably coming from too different minds, which almost never talk to each other. And when they interact, it’s just to trip themselves up.