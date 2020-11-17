Removal AI, a simple way to remove the background from any image

Images with transparent backgrounds are a necessity in certain processes of creating or designing an image. This means that it will be strictly necessary to remove the background from the photos we want to use. To achieve this, Photoshop and other specialized design programs have certain tools. However, as they are not familiar to everyone, this could make us think that there is no alternative but there is not and the tool below is an example of this.

Its name is Removal AI and it is a website that with the help of Artificial Intelligence, is able to remove the background from any image.

So you can remove the background from an image automatically

The automatic processes of Artificial Intelligence are a true wonder, especially in processes like these that are open to all users. That is, Removal AI is a service in which we can remove the background of an image just by uploading it to the page. The rest of the process will be carried out by the system and our only work afterwards will be to download the image. In addition, it should be noted that we are talking about a completely free service that does not require registration processes for its use.

Upon entering the website, you will receive a box indicating that this is where you must deposit the images. Additionally you will find the “Choose a photo” button to select the image from the Windows explorer window.

When loading the image, a few seconds will elapse and just below the box that we mentioned above, the results will be presented. Right next to the image whose background was removed you will have the original photo and two download buttons. One to download the image in the quality in which you uploaded it and another to obtain it in high resolution.

In this way, you will be able to eliminate the background of an image in a matter of seconds and with the only intervention of uploading and downloading it.

To test it, follow this link.

