Removing Huawei’s 5G infrastructure in the US will cost $ 1.8 billion

While in China Huawei is concerned about the installation of the 5G infrastructure necessary to develop the network in the country, in the United States the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has drawn up a report in which it appears that removing the equipment of Huawei and ZTE from the US network it could cost around 1.8 billion dollars.

This figure worries all small American providers: if in fact 1.6 billion can be covered by federal reimbursements (but the consent of Congress is required), the rest would be borne by small operators such as Eastern Oregon Telecom, which a The Verge said replacing the $ 500,000 Huawei-produced equipment would cost about $ 1.5 million, an unsustainable figure for the operator who wouldn’t be the only one complaining about.

The FCC report actually shows that subsidies from the Universal Service Fund will only help disadvantaged areas and therefore fail to cover the costs of all operators in the United States using Huawei or ZTE equipment. Consequently, the total cost of replacing the latter it could even exceed the reported $ 1.8 billion.

Congress still has to appropriate the money needed to pay for the replacement process and for this would have been contacted directly by FCC President Ajit Pai, who is now requires that the necessary funds be allocated quickly: “I once again urge Congress to adequately finance the reimbursement of carriers for the replacement of equipment or services determined to pose a threat to national security”.

Meanwhile, in France, Emmanuel Macron declared that Huawei will still be able to install antennas and equipment for the 5G network in the territory, opening up to Chinese technology but still preferring that produced by Nokia and Ericsson.