Removing notifications does not reduce mobile addiction

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is possible that you have ever decided to remove notifications from your mobile phone so as not to be notified when someone sends you a message through WhatsApp, an email or updates their profile on a specific social network. Perhaps you think that you consult your mobile device too much or that, in order to better concentrate while studying or during work hours, it is best not to receive any notification that could distract you.

Users compulsively look at their phones, like a smoker lights a cigarette, says the author of the report

However, according to a study made by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and coordinated by the doctoral student Maxi Haitmayer, mobile phone addiction has little to do with the number of notifications received on the device. Those who are really “hooked” on their mobile phone will end up looking at it even without receiving the warning, the investigation goes on to say.

According to the report, the need for users to interact with their mobile phone occurs automatically, in the same way that smokers light a cigarette many times. To carry out the research, they distributed among the participants a camera that recorded their day-to-day life in the first person, and it was discovered that 89% of interactions with the mobile phone took place spontaneously, without receiving any notice. Only 11% were carried out after receiving a warning message.

Chat groups are the sources of greatest distraction, according to the study, which indicates that, in addition, in most cases they are made up of empty, uninteresting content. WhatsApp is the application that is most consulted, to the point that 22% of the total actions carried out with the phone are related to this instant messaging app.

17% have to do only with unlocking the screen to see if there is any new notification, while the infinite scroll of applications such as Facebook or Instagram leads users to interact much more.

16% of the actions were carried out on Instagram and 13% on Facebook. Only 6% of the actions carried out had to do with an email received, while only 1% was related to a phone call.

