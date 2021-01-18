Renault goes electric and presents a prototype of the mythical Renault 5

- Advertisement -

French car manufacturer Renault announced its plan for the next 5 years and includes 7 new electric cars to hit the market. One of them should be based on this new electric prototype Renault 5. Renault is a leader in electrification in Europe thanks to its popular Zoe electric car. However, they need to add new electric models to their lineup, as the competition is lining up new entries.

Renault goes electric

Today, the French car manufacturer Renault, unveiled its plan for the next four years called ‘Renaulution’ and includes 7 new fully electric vehicles:

“By 2025, Renault will launch 14 main vehicles. 7 will be fully electric, 7 will be in the C / D segment. TAll of our new models will have an electric or hybrid version. “The company is advertising the plan as” a transition to an energy brand. “

“At Renault, we embraced the waves of disruption and created our own ‘Nouvelle Vague’. It is about bringing modernity to the automotive industry. We will move to an energy brand, strengthening our leadership in electric vehicles with the Electro Pole project and investing in hydrogen, with the aim of achieve Europe’s greenest mix by 2025. We will also be a technology brand, through internal innovation and through Software République, an open ecosystem dedicated to developing European expertise in key fields such as data or cybersecurity. This will give us a competitive advantage as a service brand, with high-tech connected services, onboard and outboard. And this vision of modernity, we anchor it in France. Because as a brand, we know that our soul and our strength are in our origins “- commented Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault.

The company also mentioned that it wants become a “technology brand” Leader rather than solely at an automaker as part of the transition.

Prototype of the mythical classic Renault 5

Along with the announcement, Renault unveiled a new electric prototype called Renault 5. The electric car is based on the classic Renault R5, but has a modern twist. The automaker didn’t release any specs for the vehicle and instead focused on the design. Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, commented:

“The design of the Renault 5 prototype is based on the R5 cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive.”

On the other hand, Luca de Meo added that the new vehicle embodies Renault’s new plan:

“The new R5 is the Nouvelle Vague: it is strongly connected to its history, and yet it is the future, making electric cars popular.” For now, no timeline has been shared to release this new version production of the new concept of electric vehicle.

>