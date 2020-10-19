Renault shows how its future electric Mégane eVision will be

Although it has not been until recent years that electric mobility has become a real alternative, the data tell us that there are brands that during the last decade have managed to sell, of the total, 20% of this type of vehicle. This is the case of Renault, which has in its portfolio of EV models names as well known to all as Twingo, Twizy or Zoe.

Rear of the electric Mégane eVision. Renault

But now the French have decided to present in society how it will be the electrical adaptation of the Mégane, one of its most successful models in the last 24 years, to which they are going to offer an electric future through the eVisión model, of which you have in this article a whole series of photographs that clearly show what its main design lines will be.

Megane eVision electric. Renault

It will go into production soon

This new Megane eVision is scheduled to start production over the next two years and its design has been carried out around Renault’s CMF-EV modular electric platform. A project that has been developed in collaboration with Nissan and Mitsubishi, and that allows the manufacture of both short, sedan, long or SUV models. Indistinctly.

Megane eVision electric. Renault

This Mégane eVision offers a completely revamped version of the most recent model that is for sale, with highly elaborated elements such as the rear-view mirrors, its frameless windows, the LED lighting of the entire vehicle, the subtle brake light indicator or the way in which Renault has integrated the connector for the charging socket. Although this model can still change quite a bit, As far as battery or motor specifications are concerned, there are some data that do not seem to be changing.

This is the case with the battery, which Renault plans to equip with a 60 kWh package. It does not seem very ambitious, although due to the modular structure of the platform it will allow storage of up to 130. The idea that the brand handles is not so much to fill the car with autonomy with huge batteries, how to work more on fast charging technology to allow users to take less time to recover as much energy as possible.

For its part, the engine will have a power of 160 kW. that will provide the car 217CV, which will allow the EV to reach 100 kilometers per hour in less than eight seconds. In any case, these numbers are at the expense of knowing the final terms of the brand and the configuration alternatives that it will offer: if we can opt for two engines, four-wheel drive, etc. From the brand they have declared that “the standard version of the […] Mégane eVision will be the first Renault model designed on this platform to hit the market. “

>