Renowned filmmaker Bob Quinn among honorary graduates of NUI Galway 2021

Bob Quinn, who was born in Dublin but has lived in Connemara for many years, is one of fourteen people to be awarded Honorary Degrees by NUI Galway in 2021

Renowned filmmaker Bob Quinn among honorary graduates of NUI Galway 2021

Renowned filmmaker Bob Quinn is to be awarded an honorary degree by NUI Galway next year.

Quinn, who was born in Dublin but has lived in Tooreen in the Connemara Gaeltacht for many years, is one of fourteen people to be awarded Honorary Degrees by NUI Galway in 2021.

Eímear Noone

Quinn was the director of the film Poitín (1978), the first feature film made in Irish and is recognized as one of the pioneers of Irish film. He was instrumental in the development of the Gaeltacht television industry.

He was one of the founders of the Galway Film Fleadh and is a member of Aosdána.

Dick Byrne, an architect who has worked for years at Taibhdhearc in Galway, is one of the other graduates. Bearna-born musician Máirtín O’Connor, a former member of the Dé Dannan music group, will also be recognized. The poet Mary O’Malley, a member of Aosdána, is also from Connemara and will be awarded an honorary degree.

The University intends to hold the Honorary Ceremony next summer.

Dr Mike Ryan, emergency director of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Others to be awarded honorary degrees include Dr Mike Ryan, emergency director of the World Health Organization (WHO); Professor David Harper, a leading international expert on paleontology; Jean Kelly, retired Director General of Nursing and Midwifery, Saolta University Healthcare Group, University Hospital, Galway; Professor Hubert McDermott, former Professor of English at NUI Galway; Dr. Martina Newell-McGloughlin, director of International Biotechnology, University of California, Davis;

Ronnie O’Gorman. Picture: Mike Shaughnessy

Eímear Noone, renowned conductor and composer; Ronnie O’Gorman, founder and owner of the Galway Advertiser; Evelyn O’Toole, founder and CEO of Complete Laboratory Solutions; Dr. Jerome Sheahan, statistician and mathematician; and Ailbhe Smyth, an Irish academic and activist.

Martin O’Connor

The President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said NUI Galway was “lucky” to have excellent honorary graduates but this year’s honorary graduates are certainly a special group “.

“Each honorary graduate has made his or her own contribution to public life, the betterment of society and the welfare of humanity.

“NUI Galway is delighted to be able to respect and recognize these exceptional people.”

