Reolink presents the Argus 3 Pro security camera, with AI and 2K images, for 130 euros

Security cameras continue to grow in specifications and fall in prices, and there are some brands that are standing out a lot in this sector. Reolink is one of them, and today it has presented the Argus 3 Pro, with a value for money that has surprised a lot.

It is striking that it can offer detection enabled by Artificial Intelligence and has 2K images, something unusual in cameras of this price.

It has an internal battery, and can be charged with a solar panel that is sold separately, which means that we can avoid cables to the plug and be more portable. It connects to both 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi networks (it does not have a data card), and is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

If we compare it with the other Argus of the same brand, we see that they have updated it offering 2K (4MP), which makes it possible to offer images twice as clear as 1080p. It also has improvements when it comes to capturing colors in very dark places, thanks to the built-in motion focus.

Artificial Intelligence is designed to differentiate people from cars, which makes it more precise when creating alerts (avoid false positives).

Like the rest of Argus, they don’t have a mandatory subscription service, and you can save your videos to a protected microSD card inside.

Technical characteristics

Making a summary, we find:

– 2K image quality: capture sharp images day and night

– Integrated spotlight: brightens dark corners and allows users to see in color

– Person / vehicle detection: delivery of more accurate alerts

– Custom alerts: siren, spotlight and recorded voice alarms

– Dual band WiFi: more stable performance with 2.4 / 5GHz WiFi connection

– Two-way audio: to listen and respond at the same time

– Flexible power options: rechargeable battery; works with solar energy

– Indoor and outdoor use: IP65 certified weatherproof

– Smart home integration: responds to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

– Wide 122 ° field of view

– Creation of time lapse: recording of events of an hour or a day in videos of minutes in length (in fast motion)

Use experience

Personally, there is one thing that I really like about Reolink cameras: their ease of installation. In less than 1 minute I had it working after installing the reolink app on my mobile.

Detection is immediate, and we only have to focus with the camera itself on the QR code that is generated in the app, once done, we already have the interface so well known in these cameras.

I miss being able to move it remotely, as with the Reolink C2 Pro, but I recognize that it is not always necessary to have something like that.

When it comes to image quality: unbeatable for a 130 euro camera.

You have it available at reolink.com.