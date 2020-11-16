Replace video conferencing with video messaging with RemoteWorkly

After more than 6 months testing video calls as a remote communication mechanism, all kinds of opinions have emerged. We cannot deny that it is a fairly effective way to maintain contact in all areas, however, there are environments where it has not penetrated very well. For this reason, we want to present you an alternative that proposes video messages instead of video conferences.

Its name is RemoteWorkly and it is a communication service through asynchronous video messages that promises to maintain good contact dynamics in the team.

Video messages instead of video conferencing

We cannot deny how effective video conferencing has been in maintaining communication in the workplace. However, there are environments in which you have not been able to fully solve problems, such as in work teams that are not in the same time zone. Furthermore, video conferencing began to spread in a way that completely distorted the nature of the meeting. Therefore, RemoteWorkly arrives to simplify the matter by proposing an asynchronous video messaging mechanism.

This means that they are not in real time, but we simply record ourselves with whatever we want to report or indicate and the recipient will see it when they enter.

Considering that the service is oriented to work teams, it also has support to integrate with solutions such as Slack or Trello. In this way, it is possible to keep everything within the same environment and manage the reporting or instruction processes by just leaving a video message. RemoteWorkly offers a very friendly interface that makes the message creation process very agile, as well as the steps to reproduce it.

It is possible to use it for free if your team consists of up to 5 people, with a total of 100 videos per month. RemoteWorkly is presented as a solution to these environments where video conferencing is not effective, offering flexible video messages.

To prove it, follow this link.

