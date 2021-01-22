Require Minister for Justice to provide Garda information on Donald O’Loughlin’s case

- Advertisement -

Some of the men who were attacked by Domhnall Ó Lubhlaí are seeking the results of the Garda Síochána internal investigation into the case.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has said that the Garda Síochána should make their review of Donald O’Loughlin’s case available to those he has sexually assaulted.

The TD from Galway told TG4 News last night she will be raising the issue of the review with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

Uí Lubhlaí’s story has been in the news since a program was broadcast on TG4 last night in which it was told Director of the Oireachtas, Liam Ó Maolaodha his story of what he and others who were attacked by the founder of. were young boys.

The Gardaí and the Department of Justice have for the past six years refused to give any information to the men who were attacked by O’Loughlin about their internal investigation into the case.

The Gardaí say that it is not standard practice to give a report of an internal Garda investigation to members of the public and that it contains sensitive information about people.

The same was said in a statement issued yesterday.

Domhnall Ó Lubhlaí was never convicted of the alleged sexual assaults although he was tried in October 2002.

He was charged with 56 counts of indecent assault, burglary and attempted buggy. It was alleged that these attacks took place over a period of 30 years.

The trial fell apart due to state procrastination and lost evidence from the Gardaí.

Domhnall Ó Lubhlaí died in March 2013 and shortly afterwards, some of the men he attacked spoke to reporter Sorcha Ní Mhonacháin from TG4 News under which they suffered.

Arising from these interviews, the Rape Crisis Network called for an inquiry to be set up as it was clear that the Garda Síochána did not take the opportunity to investigate the case thoroughly when it came to light in 1991 and again in 1998.

The then Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan, announced in April 2013 that he had asked the Garda Síochána unit investigating sexual assaults to review the inquiry into the allegations made against O’Loughlin in the 1990s.

That review was handed over to former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald in the summer of 2014.

Liam Ó Maolaodha was only 15 years old when he was sexually assaulted by Ó Lubhlaí, who was his Irish teacher at a school in Clondalkin, for the first time in 1971 and the attacks continued for several years.

Ó Maolaodha said in the program in the series Witness broadcast on TG4 last night that he was profoundly affected by that abuse.

“Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about it, it hasn’t affected my life in one way or another,” said Ó Maolaodha.

Oireachtas Director Liam Ó Maolaodha wrote a letter to former Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone in 2018 about the refusal of the Gardaí and the Department of Justice to provide any information about the inquiry to the men affected by the attacks. sex done by O’Loughlin.

Liam Ó Maolaodha says that he does not know of anyone who did not want “the truth” to come out about the case and that it would be easy to hide any sensitive information about the men if necessary.

There is one story that O’Loughlin was leaking information to the Gardaí and that this State and its officials protected him because of information he provided about republicans.

“Every time the Gardaí refuse and the State refuses to acknowledge our requests, they reinforce that rumor,” says Ó Maolaodha.

“They assure us, in any case, that this was true.”

The Ceann Comhairle adjourned the proceedings of the Dáil three times today after a debate on the case of Donald O’Loughlin went out of control during Leaders’ Questions.

In 2014, Dáil proceedings were adjourned when Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh claimed that Joan Burton, then Tánaiste, had slandered his party members during a debate on O’Loughlin’s case.

Joan Burton also said that the “republican movement” had questions to answer about O’Loughlin’s case because he was a “known republican”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mac Donald was among the politicians who said at the time that the justice minister should publish the review of the way the Gardaí handled the allegations against O’Loughlin. Mary Lou MacDonald said the victims were faced with a “brick wall” when they sought information about the case from the Department of Education, the Department of the Gaeltacht, the Department of Law, the Garda Síochána and the HSE.

She told the Dáil in 2014 that it was “mind-boggling” that information about the case was not being made available to O’Loughlin’s victims and that there appeared to be a “botched investigation” and a “botched cover”. -up ”now up.