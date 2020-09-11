EntertainmentLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Research finds LSD could be a viable alternative to opioids

By Brian Adam
In recent years, the powerful drug called LSD has been subjected to several studies to seek its application in the medical field and in fact according to some research it could be used for psychiatric treatment, for that of anxiety or depression and precisely as substitute for morphine.

The research is based on an experiment in which twenty-four volunteers participated, both placebo and microdose of 20 micrograms of LSD – to be clear, a recreational dose reaches 100 micrograms – finding a more than positive effect on the participants. LSD would produce a analgesic effect, but not the psychedelic, similar or comparable to that of opioids.

They tell us Jan Ramaekers, professor of psychopharmacology and behavioral toxicology at Maastricht University – in Holland or more precisely in the Netherlands – and his team in a press release, stating that: “The magnitude of the analgesic effect appears to be comparable to the analgesic effects of opioids in similar pain patterns.

The exam to which the 24 people were subjected is called “cold pressure test“, in fact the team asked the volunteers to dip their hand into a tub of water whose temperature would lead to freezing. The 20 microgram dose immediately gave excellent results, as opposed to the smaller ones that had no effect, in fact the perception of pain of the participants would be decreased by about 20%.

Using LSD as a substitute for opium-based drugs could represent a huge step forward for modern medicine, Ramaekers says in the press release, recalling that beyond 16 million people worldwide suffer from a disorder caused by the heavy use of opium-based painkillers, and which LSD does not seem to cause no side effects after its use.

