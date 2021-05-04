Research should improve pigeon image: ‘Doesn’t hurt a fly’

You see it everywhere, but still little is known about the city pigeon. That is why Utrecht University is starting research into the bird. “We want to map the exact numbers and distribution of the pigeon”, scientist Vivian Goerlich of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine tells EditieNL. Nuisance There are an estimated 40,000 city pigeons in the Netherlands. Many people are annoyed by it, Goerlich knows. “They experience nuisance from the birds and their faeces.” The investigation must show how great this nuisance really is.

Some people fear that pigeons transmit diseases. “But that chance is no greater than with other animals. The number of pathogens that they transfer to humans is very small. We quickly find animals that live on waste dirty, but it’s not that bad.”

Context

Our opinion about pigeons strongly depends on the context, she notes. “When they are pets, we like them, in research we find them useful and on the street we find them dirty. I hope this research will lead to a better image, and that we will find a sustainable way to live with the pigeon. . ”

History

The urban pigeon descends from the European rock pigeon, according to urban ecologist André de Baerdemaeker of Bureau Stadsnatuur Rotterdam. “That’s a mountain pigeon. It was taken here by the Romans.”

The high buildings that were built here pleased the pigeon. “That’s why he stayed. The pigeons that you now see in the city are often the little ones who are missing half a leg or have iron wire between their wings.” Rats and pigeons have both hitched a ride on the spread of humans. “They follow us, because we leave waste and food for them.” Survive in the city De Baerdemaeker has a lot of respect for the pigeon. “I admire the urban pigeon for its resilience and steadfastness, despite everything people do with them. They survive in one of the most difficult environments in the world. There are few animal species that do so well in urban areas. This is exactly what nature is: still managed to find a life in difficult circumstances. “ He also likes the appearance of the pigeon. “It’s a beautiful bird, with its metallic green shine. And they don’t hurt a fly.”

Pigeons per city Research by Utrecht University in 2018 into the pigeon populations in the city centers shows that Amsterdam has the most pigeons per area. The capital has 190 city pigeons per square kilometer. In Rotterdam there are 85. Utrecht has 37 city pigeons per square kilometer.