Latest news

Researchers analyze the embryo of the largest creature that ever lived on Earth

By Brian Adam
0
6
Researchers analyze the embryo of the largest creature that ever lived on Earth
Researchers Analyze The Embryo Of The Largest Creature That Ever

Must Read

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Brian Adam - 0
Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Researchers analyze the embryo of the largest creature that ever lived on Earth

A new study examines the first almost intact embryonic skull of a dinosaur. Not just any creature, but most likely that of a titanosaur, a motley group of sauropod dinosaurs, considered the largest creatures to ever walk our beautiful planet.

This tiny embryo shows the appearance of one of the largest groups of dinosaurs, the titanosaurs, before hatching“Martin Kundrat, lead author of the study and associate professor at the PaleoBioImaging Lab at the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Slovakia, told IFLScience. The discovery was made thanks to some fossilized eggs of 80 million years.

First discovered about 25 years ago in Patagonia, on the southern tip of Argentina, a place famous for the presence of these colossal creatures. The history of the eggs is mysterious, as they initially were illegally exported from the country before being sold to the United States to one of the study’s co-authors, Terry Manning.

Researchers from Pavol Jozef Šafárik University and Uppsala University in Sweden have managed to closely study the internal structure of bones, teeth and soft tissues thanks to the X-ray microtomography technique. The experts then created a reconstruction of the appearance of the sauropods before hatching. The research findings are reported in the journal Current Biology.

The scans revealed the small teeth nested within the embryo’s maxillary orbits, partially calcified elements of the skull, and what appear to be remnants of temporal muscles on the side of the skull. Many modern vertebrate egg-laying animals, such as birds and crocodiles, hatch from their egg with the help of a “tooth” that is used to peck at the shell.

However, it appears that this dinosaur species may have used a slightly different “tool”, opting instead for a thickened gnarled tip found around the nose.

Related Articles

Latest news

“Due to the small number of hotels a new rule has been introduced”

Brian Adam - 0
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that pubs and restaurants no longer have to keep track of what each individual customer eats. However, Leo Varadkar said, they...
Read more
Latest news

“No need for temperature tests on school children”

Brian Adam - 0
The Health Information and Quality Authority said international evidence shows that children in schools do not need health tests as part of policies to...
Read more
Latest news

Two to be nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner

Brian Adam - 0
Margaret McGuinness and Andrew McDowell are the two being nominated by the Government ...
Read more
Latest news

McGuinness, McDowell nominated for the big job in Brussels

Brian Adam - 0
The Government has nominated two people to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner. These are the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Margaret McGuinness, and the...
Read more
Latest news

Huawei focuses on Europe and Italy: a new flagship store in the Bel Paese is coming

Brian Adam - 0
During the short keynote held today at the IFA in Berlin, Huawei wanted to renew its commitment in Europe, announcing important investments in the...
Read more
Latest news

Doubts cast on legitimacy of new rule

Brian Adam - 0
The Human Rights Council has indicated that some aspects of the new rule on pubs and restaurants appear to be illegal. The provisional rule introduced...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©