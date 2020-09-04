Researchers analyze the embryo of the largest creature that ever lived on Earth

A new study examines the first almost intact embryonic skull of a dinosaur. Not just any creature, but most likely that of a titanosaur, a motley group of sauropod dinosaurs, considered the largest creatures to ever walk our beautiful planet.

“This tiny embryo shows the appearance of one of the largest groups of dinosaurs, the titanosaurs, before hatching“Martin Kundrat, lead author of the study and associate professor at the PaleoBioImaging Lab at the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Slovakia, told IFLScience. The discovery was made thanks to some fossilized eggs of 80 million years.

First discovered about 25 years ago in Patagonia, on the southern tip of Argentina, a place famous for the presence of these colossal creatures. The history of the eggs is mysterious, as they initially were illegally exported from the country before being sold to the United States to one of the study’s co-authors, Terry Manning.

Researchers from Pavol Jozef Šafárik University and Uppsala University in Sweden have managed to closely study the internal structure of bones, teeth and soft tissues thanks to the X-ray microtomography technique. The experts then created a reconstruction of the appearance of the sauropods before hatching. The research findings are reported in the journal Current Biology.

The scans revealed the small teeth nested within the embryo’s maxillary orbits, partially calcified elements of the skull, and what appear to be remnants of temporal muscles on the side of the skull. Many modern vertebrate egg-laying animals, such as birds and crocodiles, hatch from their egg with the help of a “tooth” that is used to peck at the shell.

However, it appears that this dinosaur species may have used a slightly different “tool”, opting instead for a thickened gnarled tip found around the nose.