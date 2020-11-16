Researchers at the University of Tsukuba create cyborg cockroaches

A group of scientists from the University of Tsukuba create robotic insects capable of moving objects, projecting images and even drawing. It’s about cyborg cockroaches called Calmbots.

A cyborg is a combination of organic elements and electronic devices. The idea is to enhance the abilities of a living being for a specific purpose.

In this case, the team of researchers from the University of Tsukuba uses large cockroaches, such as Madagscar’s, to improve their capabilities. The idea is to control their movement through “cybernetic implants”.

But how do calmbots work?

The operation of robotic insects is similar to the power that we can exercise over a remote-controlled toy. The difference here is that cyborg cockroaches can perform more activities and more intelligently. They are even designed to carry out housework in the future.

Madagascar cockroaches are characterized by their sizes of around six centimeters. The research group has taken advantage of this particularity and has placed small electronic devices in these insects to control them. How do they do that? Through the electrical stimulation of its antennas.

Similarly, scientists have placed on the backs of the cockroaches, devices that facilitate the projection of images, including a chip antenna, a battery, and some electrodes.

The video shows how they use several cyborg to make lines on a surface, so that a swarm of these could make more colorful drawings or carry heavier objects.

Similarly, in the event that an insect cannot continue an activity, one of its companions will. Thanks to the fact that they have an algorithm capable of “correctly facing the errors of other cyborgs”. The group of researchers expressed:

“In the future cyborg cockroaches will appear out of nowhere without us seeing them, they will do their job and then they will hide.”

There is a lot of logic in this. After all, they are quite small animals, with the ability to move around walls, sneak through hidden places and appear out of nowhere. Who has not had an incident with these particular insects?

Now, the question that remains is, if they are really designed to help us with housework, would you be willing to use them at home?

.