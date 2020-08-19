Researchers create electronic circuits that can be drawn on skin, that’s what they are for

Researchers from the University of Houston and the University of Chicago have developed gods electronic circuits drawable on leather with special ink pens that could prove essential in the field of bioelectronics (a combination of biology and information processing systems).

This unprecedented technology would indeed allow one particularly precise measurement of health data such as heart rate, body temperature, skin hydration and any health data without movement artefacts such as sweat or rapid movements. Not only that, but it was discovered that this technology would accelerate wound healing.

In addition to the greater precision, other benefits are the simplicity in creating a working circuit, since no dedicated or particular equipment such as adhesive sensors is required, and the ability to move freely when you “wear” them without risking to influence the quality of the data.

One of the researchers, Cunjian Yu, defined these electronic circuits as one “Device applicable on skin as if it were written on a piece of paper”, thanks to the pen that releases a liquid that dries very quickly; moreover, it highlighted the presence of three different inks that act as conductor, semiconductor and dielectric respectively. Each circuit can be customized to obtain different types of information, drawing them on the skin even in situations where it is not possible to use more sophisticated equipment.

The research was published in Nature