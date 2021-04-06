web
Researchers develop microbatteries with 3D electrodes

Via: Pixabay
Scientists from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign they have devised a new manufacturing process that has allowed them to build a prototype of 3D microbatteries using lithography and electrodeposition.

These lithium ion batteries are sealed with gel electrolytes, being quite safe and therefore less prone to leaks. In addition to this, they are characterized by offering a maximum power density. Therefore, they are above any other battery known so far on the market, according to the researchers.

Battery gel
Gel electrolyte to seal microbatteries

They power wireless devices that demand more energy

In general, microbatteries are made with thin anodes and tastes to save space in the devices, however they do not have the necessary power to power them and guarantee their autonomy for a long time. Now, this could change thanks to the study presented by postdoctoral researcher Pengcheng Sun and his team.

Lithium battery
Credits: Hemeroteca PL

“The answer might appear to use thicker electrodes, which could retain more energy in a confined footprint, but that alone will increase the path that ions and electrons must travel, reducing energy. Using 3D porous electrodes filled with liquid electrolyte can shorten this pathway, but it is extremely difficult to package such microbatteries, “explains Sun.

10 times more powerful than other micro batteries on the market

Sun and his research team present novel batteries whose cells have an energy density of 1.24 joules per square centimeter and a power of 75.5 milliwatts per square centimeter. These values ​​are ten times better than the batteries currently available on the market, according to the study.

Even these 3D microbatteries reach 218 milliwatts per square centimeter. Placing well above the 200 offered by liquid electrolyte batteries under normal conditions. Indeed, they can provide autonomous power for 132 days.

These characteristics make 3D microbatteries very attractive parts to use in high-performance technologies.

Read also:

3D printed organs are closer than we think

