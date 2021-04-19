Researchers take inspiration from cheetahs to improve robot agility

- Advertisement -

When we talk about fast animals, one of those that stands out is the cheetah. And, this mammal is considered the fastest in the world, with the ability to accelerate and decelerate quickly. You can even maneuver, pivot, and turn during a race. While these abilities are attributed to his muscular potential, scientists have discovered that their tails play a primary role.

Cheetahs possess a light tail known “as an aerodynamic drag tail; in other words, it acts like a parachute ”. Therefore, they have the ability to evade the force of the air and use it at their convenience. That is why a group of researchers from the Carnegie Mellon University Robomechanics Laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Cape Town, have decided to bring this concept to their robotic devices. This to improve the agility and movements of your robots.

In general, a robot with a tail involves more mass which translates into more weight, which makes it difficult for robots to move. As well as greater inertial force to deal with the force of the air and even higher energy cost. Three factors that make it difficult to move these devices.

A robot with an aerodynamic drag tail can perform better in a natural habitat

As we mentioned earlier, a robot with a tail involves having to deal with all three of these factors, which slow down its movements. However, the idea of ​​the researchers is to implement an aerodynamic drag tail in their robotic machines.

This is because they are less heavy and would allow them to accelerate, turn and improve their range of motion. Therefore, they could function better in a natural habitat, where they must battle with environmental factors.

“Robotic queues have historically been based on high inertia queues due to their simplicity, but nature has already discovered that there are better ways to stabilize agile movements,” said project student and researcher Joseph Norby.

As you may have noticed, this study is inspired by nature, specifically the cheetahs, as the main model to follow to improve the capabilities of their robots.

