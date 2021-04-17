‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ shows its first official trailer

- Advertisement -

Resident Evil: Infinite Darknessis a new Netflix anime series, based as its name suggests on the popular Capcom action franchise, whose premiere is still a long way off, but from which the big N of the VOD has just published its first official trailer, which you can see at the end of the article.

Before you can see the first preview that was released from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and in fact it is much more faithful to the title of this new animated installment of the adventures of the characters of the classic zombie video game, although it just shows a couple of sequences without any context … which is not necessary, in the case of such a well-known story .

Be that as it may, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness brings back two of fiction’s most recognizable protagonists, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, and also does it in a setting that is very reminiscent of the one that made them known more than two decades ago, ultimately one of the most revered titles in the franchise, Resident Evil 2.

On Resident Evil: Infinite Darknessthe plot takes place in the middle of the White House, which will soon become infested with zombies because otherwise there would be nothing to tell … And so far we can read, what they said in that mythical television contest. Although, it should be repeated, it does not take much more to arouse the interest of any fan of the saga worth its salt.

The truth is that if the adaptations that Paul WS Anderson made for the big screen had their point, they had little to do except details with the essence that Campcom printed to the games, which the animated films that have come out to date have captured and what Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness now resumed in serial format.

In fact, watch the trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness it’s almost like watching some of the game animations, because the style is the same. And it is appreciated. Now you just have to wait for Netflix to premiere the series next july, without a specific date, to see if this new delivery is worth it or not. Interesting paint.

.