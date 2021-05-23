Resident Evil Village demo performance: Affordable without ray tracing, very demanding on such technology

It took a while, but the Resident Evil Village demo for PC is finally available. To download it, you just have to enter the official website of the product on Steam, although keep in mind that it has a time limiter, which means that You can only play it for 60 minutes. Time does not stop at any moment, which makes the experience a bit “overwhelming” if we intend to make the most of time.

If you have downloaded the Resident Evil Village demo and have not been able to enjoy it as you wanted because inexperience, nerves and the timer have prevented you, do not worry, You can reset the timer by following these steps:

We disabled the Steam Cloud feature for the Resident Evil Village demo.

We have to download Steam SAM (Steam Achievement Manager, or Steam Achievement Manager).

We remove the local save files associated with Resident Evil Village located in the path “Installation drive letter Steam userdata 1541780 remote win64_save “.

We open Steam SAM and select the Resident Evil Village demo.

We remove the achievements and statistics and confirm.

This process kill any remaining use of the demo, and thanks to this it allows us to play it again. Keep in mind that the timer will continue to be present, but at least you will be a little more prepared to enjoy it properly.

Resident Evil Village Demo Performance: It’s Very Affordable

The final requirements of Resident Evil Village confirmed that it was an apparently demanding game, but the truth is that only by meeting the minimum requirements We can play it pretty well now. We are going to see several performance results to give you an idea of ​​what you can expect depending on the configuration you have.

A PC based on a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM, a Core i3 10100F processor and 8 GB of RAM memory can move Resident Evil Village smoothly in 1080p with a mix of settings in high quality (1 GB of textures), TAA, ambient occlusion and the rest of the effects in between (volumetric lights , for example), we can maintain a good level of fluidity, although the performance is highly variable and ranges from 35 FPS outdoors to more than 90 FPS in some interior areas.

We raised the bar, but without leaving the most reasonable and most used settings today. A PC equipped with a Ryzen 5 3600, 16 GB of RAM and a 6GB GTX 1060 you can move it in 1080p with high quality (4GB of textures) and a few things in between keeping fairly stable averages of over 60 FPS even outdoors. The experience is very good. If we have an 8 GB RX 580 we can raise the quality of the textures without problems (6 GB is the recommended level), and raise the rest of the graphic effects to high levels without having to worry about fluidity.

Performance is highly variable, and this makes it difficult to establish fully reliable averages. All in all, with both the 8GB RX 580 and the 6GB GTX 1060 we can enjoy stable averages of more than 60 FPS even outdoors, as long as we use 1080p resolution and fine-tune the graphics settings. In certain indoor locations, we can exceed 100 FPS.

In general, Resident Evil Village is very affordable. Consumption at the CPU level is low, which allows us to play it without any problem with a quad-core and eight-thread processor, 8 GB RAM (It has to occupy between 7.2 and 7.8 GB of memory). As with previous installments in the franchise based on the RE Engine, Resident Evil Village has a heavy reliance on the GPU and graphics memory. To play it properly it is essential to have 4 GB of graphics memory, and with a GPU at the level of the GTX 1050 Ti or minimally lower.

I know what you’re thinking, and what about ray tracing? Well I have tested the demo on an RTX 3080, configuring the game to the maximum, exceeding the maximum graphics memory, since my graphics card has 10 GB and Resident Evil Village asks, in 1440p and maximum quality with ray tracing, more than 12 GB of VRAM, and the result has been good , although with nuances. Ray tracing takes a significant bite out of performance, so much so that in some cases it caused me to lose nearly half the frames per second. Yes, we are talking about a bite of up to 50% in yield.

With ray tracing, the average outdoor performance was around 110-125 frames per second, depending on the specific location. Indoors, the performance improves considerably (I have registered peaks of more than 170 FPS, although they are occasional), especially in areas with a low graphic load, something totally normal. When you disable ray tracing, performance is doubled in some cases. Outdoors, for example, it’s easy to see fluctuations between 180-220 FPS just by turning ray tracing off.

Final Notes: A Half Optimization

That’s the impression the Resident Evil Village demo has left me. It’s an affordable game, as we have said, that it works without problems even on a very modest PC, as long as we do not go below that minimum that we have given (CPU with four cores and eight threads, 8 GB of RAM and 4 GB of VRAM), but the implementation of the ray tracing it has not been executed quite well.

I do not want to go too deep into this topic, since I am preparing a more technical analysis that I hope to share with you soon, so I will limit myself to saying that the loss of performance that we must assume to activate ray tracing does not compensate, especially considering that its impact at the level of graphic quality is too “slight”. Yes, it is noticeable (in some scenes more than others), but not enough to balance the large loss of performance it produces.

If you wonder if you will be able to play it well on graphics cards like RTX 2060 and RX 6700 XT activating ray tracing the answer is yes, as long as you set the graphic quality to reasonable levels. The first achieves good fluency in 1080p, and the second in 1440p, although to ensure totally stable values ​​with these configurations it is advisable to have, respectively, an RTX 2070 and a RX 6800-RTX 3070.