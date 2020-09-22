Resolution on the establishment of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee to be submitted to the Dáil

The new title of the new committee will be the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community

A resolution on the establishment of a joint Oireachtas committee for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht will be presented to the Dáil today.

The Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community will be the official title of the new committee which will be chaired by Aenguis Uí Snodaigh, Sinn Féin ‘s Irish language spokesperson.

The committee will maintain its role in scrutinizing legislation, including the language bill.

In relation to the screening of the estimates of the expenditure of the Department of the Gaeltacht, this will be the responsibility of another committee, the Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and Gaeltacht Committee. However, it is stated that the Irish and Gaeltacht committee will be allowed to have a general discussion on matters of expenditure and whether or not that expenditure is getting value for money.

The terms of reference state that the. Committee will deal with the state ‘s strategy for the promotion of the Irish language, with issues relating to Irish language literature and culture and for the promotion of the language in the Houses of the. The committee will also discuss the promotion of the Irish language in the state system and the responsibilities of public bodies in relation to the provision of Irish language services.

The committee will also come under the work of An Coimisinéir Teanga, An Foras Teanga, Raidió na Gaeltachta, TG4 and RTÉ and will be responsible for discussing the teaching of Irish and Irish-medium education.

It was recently argued in the Dáil that it was a “strange step down” for the language that the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil.

The person nominated as Chair of the. Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that an explanation was needed regarding the delay in establishing the committee.

When Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson expressed his concern about the matter in the Dáil, Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, stated that the Irish language committee was not being pushed “aside” and was “of particular importance”.

According to the terms of reference for the new committee, which has been seen by Tuairisc.ie, the Gaeltacht islands will remain under the care of the new committee. The committee that will deal with the tasks of the Department of Community and Rural Affairs, where the islands were transferred when the coalition was formed, will deal with the other islands.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who will chair the new committee, said that the biggest problem to be overcome is that Government departments “look in the cold” about the Irish language and about the Gaeltacht.

He says that the issue of funding the Irish language will be among his priorities.

Since the return of the northern assembly, “there will be no impediment to this Government now providing funding for Foras na Gaeilge and the Irish language organizations,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson will also focus on the language bill and a number of other issues.

“I will ensure that the Government is pressured to publish the Language Bill and to make that bill stronger.

“The bill is very important but it will not only save the Irish language. There is a need to look at Irish-medium education outside the Gaeltacht and at the implementation of the Education Policy for the Gaeltacht.

“Currently the Department of Education is working on the basis that the demand for Irish-medium education is to be met rather than nurtured and that is something that I will certainly be focusing on. I will also be focusing on the issue of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election. The Authority should be properly recognized as an enterprise organization and have the appropriate funding available to it. ”

Ó Snodaigh said that he was hopeful that the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht would change for the better during the new Dáil term, but that the biggest challenge would be to change the attitude of people in Government and the state system.

“While the problems have been identified in the various useless strategies published by the government, the crisis in the Gaeltacht shows that the Gaeltacht and the Irish language have not been properly spent and that rights have not been granted to Irish speakers and Gaeltacht people,” he said. said the new chairman.