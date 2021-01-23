Latest news

“Restaurants closed until May or beyond” – Taoiseach

By Brian Adam
0
0
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Restaurants Closed Until May Or Beyond Taoiseach.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has not ruled out restaurants being closed until May or beyond.

The Taoiseach also indicated that retail outlets are likely to close until the end of next month and that schools are a particular issue.

Speaking on Virgin Media television, Micheál Martin said most of the current Covid-19 restrictions will not be lifted until the end of February.

With regard to travel, the Taoiseach said that the Government is urging people not to go abroad and not to come to this country.

Travelers are obliged to prove that they do not have Covid-19 and people appear to be complying with that rule, he said.

That is not the whole story, however, he said, because so many people are going to Belfast from abroad.

He claimed that there was a Government keeping a close eye on travel.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Covid-19: 51 other deaths, 2,608 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 51 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 2,608...
Read more
Latest news

Teenager arrested over brutal assault on woman

Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are questioning a teenager about a brutal attack on a woman in Dublin city center last night. The 40-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed...
Read more
Latest news

“Economic growth depends on vaccination” – Central Bank

Brian Adam - 0
The Central Bank of Ireland predicts that the country's economy will recover in the second half of the year if the Covid-19 vaccination program...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©