“Restaurants closed until May or beyond” – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has not ruled out restaurants being closed until May or beyond.

The Taoiseach also indicated that retail outlets are likely to close until the end of next month and that schools are a particular issue.

Speaking on Virgin Media television, Micheál Martin said most of the current Covid-19 restrictions will not be lifted until the end of February.

With regard to travel, the Taoiseach said that the Government is urging people not to go abroad and not to come to this country.

Travelers are obliged to prove that they do not have Covid-19 and people appear to be complying with that rule, he said.

That is not the whole story, however, he said, because so many people are going to Belfast from abroad.

He claimed that there was a Government keeping a close eye on travel.