Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said groups of people will still be restricted for some time to come together because of Covid-19 disease.

Such restrictions are necessary, Professor Nolan said, to protect people in schools and other workplaces.

Speaking on RTÉ, he called on the public to limit the number of people they tear during the winter.

Business centers in Kildare have been reopening today since the abolition of the strict lock – in restrictions in the county for over three weeks yesterday.

The restrictions were imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly due to the large number of Covid-19 cases in these three counties – most of them in the meat factories.

Two weeks later, they were eradicated in Laois and Offaly but it was decided to leave them in Kildare as the incidence of the disease in that county was still very high.

The Department of Health’s Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rónán Glynn, said that people who do not wear masks properly may be spreading the coronary virus.

Dr. Glynn claimed that some people are leaving the masks below under their chin while others are leaving it under their nose and that is no good there.